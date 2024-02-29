SVACC hosts Illinois Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Chamber of Commerce on April 24

STERLING – The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce invites its members and the public to a Lunch and Learn focused on legislative updates at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, at Champs Banquet, 11 E. Third St., Sterling. Registration is required by April 17.

The Lunch and Learn will be presented by Ryan Gleason, senior manager of government affairs of the Great Lakes Region at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Andrew Cunningham, director of legislative relations for the Illinois Chamber of Commerce. Gleason and Cunningham will focus on legislative updates on a state and national level and how they apply to area businesses.

“This Lunch and Learn is a great way to keep up to date on legislative actions both at the state and federal levels,” said Kris Noble, executive director of the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. “While the information focuses on business owners and organization management, it truly affects everyone and is important for the average person to be aware of as well.”

Lunch is included in the informational session. The cost to attend is $25 for SVACC members and $30 for nonmembers. To register by April 17, visit saukvalleyareachamber.com or call 815-625-2400.