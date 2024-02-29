Sterling Federal Bank to hold employee charity challenge

STERLING — Sterling Federal Bank will hold its seventh annual employee charity challenge in March. Each year, charities are chosen by the bank’s employees.

“Our employees are our boots on the ground in each of our communities so it only makes sense that they would choose the charities that participate in this wonderful event,” said Dean Ahlers, president and CEO. “Sterling Federal Bank has a long history of servicing the local communities it represents. Our employees’ willingness to give of their time, talent and treasure never ceases to amaze me.”

The grand prize winner will receive $20,000. The second-place winner receives $10,000 and the third-place winner will get $5,000. Winners are chosen by voting on the bank’s Facebook page during March.

This year the charities in the running are:

April House

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Whiteside County

Community Christmas for Children

PADS Women & Children’s Shelter

Goodfellows of Lee County

Granny Rose Animal Shelter

Habitat for Humanity

Pegasus Special Riders

Brown Bag for You

My Gear Outreach

Sterling Federal Bank is a federal mutual savings bank with nine offices located in northwestern Illinois and eastern Iowa and has been serving the community since it was chartered in 1885.