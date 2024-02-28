18-year-old Mt. Morris man charged with attempted murder

OREGON – An 18-year-old Mt. Morris man is in Ogle County jail, charged with attempted murder after, according to the charging document, he hit a 62-year-old woman in the head with a dumbbell, intentionally trying to kill her, then tried to strangle her, and also bit a piece of a toe off another woman, also older than 60.

Malachi M. Voight, formerly of Rockford, also is charged in Ogle County court with two counts of aggravated battery of a person older than 60 and two counts of aggravated battery.

According to a post Wednesday by the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responding to an altercation at Mt. Morris Estates Trailer park at 3:40 a.m. Feb. 14 found Voight fighting with the two women.

They were taken to KSB Hospital in Dixon with serious injuries.

Voight also was taken to KSB, although the extent of his injuries was not provided in the post.

Charges were filed Feb. 16, and Voight was arrested Tuesday upon his release from the hospital, the post said.

He is in jail pending the result of a detention hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Attempted murder is punishable by 6 to 30 years in prison, and each of the battery charges carries three to seven years.

If convicted of any of the charges, Voight must serve 85% before being eligible for parole.