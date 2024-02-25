Rock Falls Chamber annual Community Awards honor individual, organizations’ contributions

Mud & Moo Boutique was the winner of the Rising Star award at the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce's annual Community Awards on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (Photo provided by the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce)

ROCK FALLS — The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce annual Community Awards on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, highlighted the dedication and contributions of individuals and organizations to the community.

The event also featured speeches about the future of the Rock Falls Chamber and were delivered by Chamber President and CEO Sam Smith and Board Chair Keri Olson of the Whiteside County United Way. They emphasized the importance of community engagement and collaboration in shaping the future of Rock Falls, according to a news release.

The Shoulder to the Wheel Award, Meritorious Service Award, Business of the Year Award, and Rising Star Award highlight the diverse ways in which individuals and businesses positively impact the community. From tireless volunteers to visionary entrepreneurs, each nominee represents a shining example of dedication, innovation, and service.

The flood of nominations not only reflects the widespread gratitude within the community but also emphasizes the importance of acknowledging and celebrating the hard work and achievements of those who go above and beyond to make Rock Falls a better place for all, Smith said. Overall, the awards presentation and update served as a moment of reflection and celebration, honoring the selfless efforts of those who tirelessly dedicate themselves to improving the lives of others in Rock Falls.

Award winners are: