Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Feb. 9-16

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

H&T LLC to BRD Enterprises LLC, 1412 12th Ave., Fulton, $175,000.

Janice L. Wiersema to WCS Land Holdings LLC, 15049 Lyndon Road, Morrison, $215,000.

Gary A. and Angela K. Minor to David R. Cochran, 219 W. Second St., Rock Falls, $40,000.

Deena R. Simester, formerly Gallentine, to David R. Cochran, 3205 Island View Drive, Rock Falls, $280,000.

JICTB Inc. to Daniel R. Koster, one parcel in Sterling Township, $14,500.

John R. and Nicole Lin Kuehl to Josh P. Martens, 614 E. Lincolnway Road, Morrison (Spencer’s Automotive Inc.), $325,000.

Peter A. Portner Jr. to Deivid Godinez Zuniga, 209 Hudson Drive, Rock Falls, $79,900.

Justin D. Frank and Jennifer J. Pinkston to Kole Joseph Beswick, 791 Bunker Hill Road, Albany, $293,500.

Rodney D. Cady to town of Erie, 900 13th Ave., Erie (Cady Electric), $400,000.

Connie L. Olds Estate, Joy Lynn and Timmy D., Kenneth R., and Christopher W. Olds, Craig J. Froeter, trustee, to Froeter Family Trust, Craig J. and Jillanne M. Froeter, trustees, 1418 W. 21st St., Sterling, $179,000.

Donald R. Walker Estate and Lydia M. Broderick to Matthew M. and Lydia M. Broderick, 2006 21st Ave., Sterling, $0.

Brenda J. Besse to Verda M. Wolf Estate, Randy Wolf, trustee, one parcel on Jersey Road, Erie, $20,000.

John C. Dyke to Vincent W. and Carla J. Bush Trust, one parcel on Sawyer Road, Morrison, $21,500.

Trustees deed

Susan E. Burns Trust to J&C Family Farm Trust, one parcel on Wilmot Road, Erie, $15,000.

Deed

Betty L. Pashon Estate to Ryan W. G. Camps, one parcel on Pilgrim Road, Sterling, $1,370,700.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Larry and Karen Setchell to Monkey Boys Properties LLC, 437-439 Woodside Place, Dixon, $194,000.

Ted M. and Nancy M. Dunphy to Jennifer A. Sagel, 319 W. Sixth St., Dixon, $100,000.

Michael Shoemaker to Daniel Childers, 734 E. Second St., Dixon, $85,000.

Christopher J. and Angela L. Stephenitch to Southside Rental Group LLC, 1115 S. Ottawa Ave., Dixon, $30,000.

Market Street Inn LLC to Christopher Nelms, 1614 S. Galena Ave., Dixon (Clifton Larson Allen building), $300,000.

Community State Bank of Rock Falls to South Valley Properties LLC, 1820 W. Ninth St., Dixon, $15,000.

Jose, Michael A. and Tesa Ann Jasso to Anna Marie Zentz, 102 Shady Lane, Dixon, $142,000.

Erin Spinden to Alexis M. Bonnette, 513 Crawford Ave., Dixon, $76,000.

Matthew E. Kostro to Russell T. Sergent, block 2, lot 156, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $7,000.

Barbara A. Goy and Christina L. Carr to Cheryl S. Smith, one parcel in Amboy Township, $0.

Barbara A. Goy and Christina L. Carr to Steven D. Brownlee, one parcel in Amboy Township, $0.

Barbara A. Goy and Christina L. Carr to Trust No. 101 and 102, Gerald and Nancy J. Hartman, trustees, two parcels in Amboy Township, $597,465.

Steven D. Brownlee to Trust No. 101 and 102, Gerald and Nancy J. Hartman, trustees, one parcel in May Township, $69,360.

Quit claim deeds

Cheryl S. Smith and David S. Brownlee to Barbara A. Goy and Christina L. Carr, one parcel in Amboy Township and one in May Township, $0.

Barbara A. Goy and Christina L. Carr to Trust No. 101 and 102, Gerald and Nancy J. Hartman, trustees, one parcel in Amboy Township and one in May Township, $597,465.

Cheryl S. Smith and David S. Brownlee to Barbara A. Goy and Christina L. Carr, two parcels in Amboy Township, $0.

Steven L. Locke to Anthony Vargas, block 25, lot 90, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $8,000.

Hvarre Holdings LLC to Rivershore West Condominiums Association, also Riverside Townhomes II Association, also Riverview Estates Association, seven parcels in Dixon Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

Hampton Family Joint Revocable Living Trust, Steven L. and Kenne R. Hampton, co-trustees, to Tiffanie Stringer, 1524 Tilton Park Road, Dixon, $137,000.

Thomas R. Hann Trust and Richard W. Hann, Thomas R. Hann, trustee, to Todd Troutman, 718 Chicago Ave., Dixon, $0.

Emilia Furman 2000 Declaration of Trust, Eugenia Jazzowski, trustee, to Eugenia Jazzowski, 806 Fifth Ave., Dixon, $94,613.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Lo-Nat Inc. to Mappine Properties LLC, four parcels in Taylor Township, Dixon, $970,000.

Judah and Carla Pearl to Casey Martin and Madeline S. Fugate, 804 Jackson St., Oregon, $257,000.

Bradley D. Blumhoff to Derrick Watson, 13733 W. Canada Road, Polo, $160,000.

Jacob S. and Lauren N. Ryan to Eric Fulgencio Escuitia and Katelyn M. Ragan, 1091 Westview Drive, Rochelle, $179,900.

Elizabeth Palmer to Keith and Renee L. Huenefeld, 201 E. Willow St., Forreston, $98,900.

The late Emma S. Scerba by heirs to Stephen B. and Dana G. Grace, 970 S. Harmony Road, Oregon, $33,000.

Contry Homes Group LLC to Jacob S. and Lauren N. Ryan, 935 White Birch Lane, Davis Junction, $285,000.

Gutzwiller Investments LLC to Megan D. Buttens, 426 E. Hitt St., Mount Morris, $80,000.

End Poverty Now Inc. to Howard Schellengerg III, 309 Mississippi Drive, Dixon, $1,550.

Janet E. Meisner to Chance E. Doane and Annie M. Bettenhausen, 105 St. Francis Drive and 804 N. Missouri Drive, Dixon, $215,000.

Jalaram Property LLC to Asai Property LLC, 111 E. Roosevelt Road, Stillman Valley (Marathon), $1.2 million.

Danny J. Pratt to James E. and Susan Elizabeth Pratt, two parcels in Grand Detour Township, $300,000.

Quit claim deed

Dallas S. and Nona L. Van Slyke to Anna E. Vvanti, 3995 E. Whippoorwill Lane, Byron, $0.

Trustees deeds

Wagner Family Trust 519, Jeffrey L. Wagner, trustee, to Connie Hermes and Leo Dempewolf, 2297 S. Daysville Road, Oregon, $190,000.

Brown Trust 1, Donnis M. Brown, trustee, to Joel and Nancy Russell, 1210 Sunset Terrace, Rochelle, $265,000.

David D. and Jean C. Tess to Peter Alfano Jr. and Maria Giuseppina Living Trust 20191, 1234 and 1238 Sunnymeade Drive, Rochelle, $165,000.

Sheriff’s deeds

Ogle County sheriff and Thomas J. Lampe to Midfirst Bank, 102 W. Olive St., Forreston, $59,860.

Ogle County sheriff and Edward Long to Hogar Hispano Inc., 309 E. Brayton Road, Mount Morris, $0.

Executors deed

Estate of the late David Charles Blank by executor to Marcia Ruth Goelitz, 5751 N. Carole Court, Davis Junction, $240,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office