Farm Bureau scholarships to assist with nurse practitioner training

The Illinois Farm Bureau Rural Nurse Practitioner Scholarship Program is now accepting applications for nurse practitioner scholarships. This year, a total of 15 scholarships, each worth $4,000, will be granted.

This scholarship program, which has been running for 32 years, aims to encourage and develop a strong pool of rural health practitioners to address primary healthcare needs in rural areas of Illinois. Recipients of the scholarships are required to practice for two years in an approved rural area within the state.

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be Illinois residents and either accepted or enrolled in an accredited nurse practitioner program as registered nurses. Funding for this program is provided by the Rural Illinois Medical Student Assistance Program.

Applications can be obtained from county Farm Bureaus across the state, the Rural Illinois Medical Student Assistance Program website at RIMSAP.com, or by contacting Donna Gallivan, program manager, at Illinois Farm Bureau, 1701 Towanda Ave., Bloomington, IL 61701. The deadline for applications is May 1.

For further information, contact Gallivan at 309-557-2350 or via email at dgallivan@ilfb.org.