Christ Lutheran School spring pancake breakfast, book fair March 16

STERLING – Christ Lutheran School will host its spring pancake breakfast to benefit the school on Saturday, March 16, at Christ Lutheran School, 2000 18th Ave., Sterling.

The breakfast will begin at 7 a.m. and will continue through 11 a.m. A breakfast including pancakes, scrambled eggs, farm-fresh pork sausage, applesauce and juice or coffee will be served. A free-will donation will be accepted for admission. The suggested donation is $8.

A book fair will take place during the pancake breakfast. Books will be available on-site for sale at Christ Lutheran School.

Christ Lutheran School is a private school whose mission is “Christ Lutheran School guided by the Holy Spirit, aspires to nurture, educate and witness to God’s children the Gospel of Jesus Christ as revealed in God’s word.”

For information on the spring pancake breakfast, call Christ Lutheran School at 815-625-3800. For information on the school, go to www.christlutheranschool.com.