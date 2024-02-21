East Coloma-Nelson plans kindergarten roundup

Education News from the Shaw Local News Network (Shaw Local News Network)

ROCK FALLS — East Coloma-Nelson School District No. 20 will be hosting kindergarten roundup.

The 2024-2025 kindergarten roundup will be March 13 from 4-6 p.m.

Children must be 5 years of age by Sept. 1, 2024, and a resident of East Coloma–Nelson School District No. 20. Bring a certified birth certificate and proof of residency, such as a utility bill, rent receipt or property tax statement.

Registering kindergarten students early will help the district as it begins preparation for next year.

Call the school office for more information at 815-625-4400.