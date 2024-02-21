Dixon, Rock Falls students on Bradley University dean’s list

PEORIA — Nearly 1,850 students were named to Bradley University’s dean’s list for fall 2023. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Local students named to the list include:
- Chadwick: Megan Schave
- Dixon: Emma Godbold and Jack Boss
- Lanark: Torey Leverton
- Morrison: Clara Bush and Sofia Scott
- Rock Falls: Anna Marks, Alecia Garcia, Kennedi Oltmans and Lennon Allison
- Rochelle: Isabella Nauman, Paul Swartz, Jace Whitehead, Sophia Rocha and Kaylee Brown