February 20, 2024
Dixon, Rock Falls students on Bradley University dean’s list

By Shaw Local News Network
PEORIA — Nearly 1,850 students were named to Bradley University’s dean’s list for fall 2023. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Local students named to the list include:

  • Chadwick: Megan Schave
  • Dixon: Emma Godbold and Jack Boss
  • Lanark: Torey Leverton
  • Morrison: Clara Bush and Sofia Scott
  • Rock Falls: Anna Marks, Alecia Garcia, Kennedi Oltmans and Lennon Allison
  • Rochelle: Isabella Nauman, Paul Swartz, Jace Whitehead, Sophia Rocha and Kaylee Brown
