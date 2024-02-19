Education notes: 2 Whiteside County residents graduate from University of Dubuque

DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque held a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies Commencement Ceremony on Dec. 8 and a Winter Commencement Ceremony on Dec. 14. Among the graduates were Elizabeth Leonard, of Fulton, and Chase Workman, of Morrison.

Northern Michigan University dean’s list includes Ogle, Carroll county students

MARQUETTE, Mich. — Northern Michigan University announces the dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester.

Joshua Johnson of Byron was named to the list with a 4.0 grade-point average. Sophie Buck of Hanover and Sam Pecoraro of Lena qualified with a grade-point average of 3.50-3.99.

Lantow earns spot on dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University

CONWAY, S.C. — More than 3,000 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester, including Steffanie Lantow, of Lanark.