Trinity Christian dean’s list includes Sterling student

PALOS HEIGHTS – Trinity Christian College has released its dean’s list for the fall semester. Local residents on the list are Kaitlyn Harland and Madison Harland of Byron, Erik Daubman of Erie, Drew Woolley of Princeton and Lauren Strock of Sterling.

Amboy, Sterling residents on Drake University’s honors list

DES MOINES, IA – Several local students have been named to the dean’s list at Drake University. They include Matthew Dinwiddie of Amboy, Whitney Bramm of Lyndon, Sydney Hermes of Oregon, Anna Faivre of Polo and Jaguer Heier of Sterling.