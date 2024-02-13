Newman’s Lucas Simpson breaks school scoring record: SVM area roundup for Monday, Feb. 12, 2024

Boys basketball

Newman 70, Mendota 59: At Sterling, Lucas Simpson scored 40 points to lead the Comets over the Trojans and break the school’s career scoring record on Monday.

The senior forward’s sixth game of 40 or more points this season pushed his career total to 1,980, surpassing the previous record of 1,972 set by Devon House.

George Jungerman added 18 points for Newman.

Ashton-Franklin Center 61, Amboy 49: At Amboy, the Raiders rode a balanced offensive attack to an NUIC South win over the Clippers.

Ashton-Franklin Center was led by Barrett Becker and Nolan Rueff with 12 points each, followed closely by Noah Danielson with 11 and Caleb Thomas with 10.

Eddie Jones paced Amboy with 12 points, while Troy Anderson and Ezra Parker scored 10 each, and Quinn Leffelman added nine.

Girls basketball

Eastland 41, Newman 39: At Savanna, the Cougars edged the Comets in a Class 1A West Carroll Regional semifinal. Eastland will face River Ridge/Scales Mound in the regional championship Friday at 7 p.m.

The Cougars were led by Trixie Carroll with 15 points and three rebounds, and Lily Mullen with 14 points, five rebounds and four steals. Jenica Stoner dished eight assists and grabbed four rebounds and three steals for Eastland.

Jess Johns led Newman with 11 points, followed closely by Helen Papoccia and Brooklyn Smith with 10 each.

River Ridge/Scales Mound 58, Polo 33: At Savanna, the Lady Marcos’ season came to an end with a Class 1A West Carroll Regional semifinal loss to the Wildcats.

Polo was led by Sydnei Rahn with 11 points, and Camrynn Jones with 10 points and four steals.