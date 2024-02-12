Sterling Township to make garden plots available

STERLING — As the warmer weather of spring approaches, many turn their thoughts to outdoor activities, including gardening.

With groceries at an all-time high cost, the quest to eat healthy can be challenging.

Whiteside County Master Gardeners are coordinating efforts with Sterling Township to offer community garden plots. Small area plots will be available upon request during the 2024 growing season. Individuals/families who sign up for a designated plot are encouraged to plant, weed, harvest and clean up between May 15 and Nov. 1. Use of the garden will be limited only to those who have signed up and agreed to the basic participation pledge.

Plots will be located at the Sterling Township site at 505 W. Lynn Blvd. A water source is available if needed. Advice and suggestions can be available through the Master Gardener program. There is no rental charge this year for a plot. All plots will be tilled and ready for planting by May 15.

Contact Angie Schnieder at 815-625-3990 or by e-mail at Supervisor@sterlingtownship.com if you have questions or wish to sign up for a designated garden plot.