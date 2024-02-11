NWILED announces 2024 entrepreneurial scholarship

HANOVER – Northwest Illinois Economic Development has announced that the application window for its annual John D. Cooke III Memorial Entrepreneurial Scholarship is now open. As in 2023, there will be one $2,000 first-place award and two $1,500 runners-up awards.

Recipients must be full-time students who reside in Carroll or Jo Daviess counties and are in good academic standing in the qualifying school year.

The 2024 application can be downloaded at www.NWILED.org, and completed applications should be sent to David Schmit, regional director, at DSchmit@nwiled.org or 1 Commercial Drive, Suite 2, Hanover, IL 61041 by Friday, March 29.

Northwest Illinois Economic Development is an independent, private, nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization founded in 2008. NWILED’s focus is connecting the businesses of northwestern Illinois to resources.