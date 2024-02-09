Zaragoza named a Student of the Month at Sterling High School

Diego Zaragoza, a Sterling High School senior, has been chosen an SHS Student of the Month for January.

His parents are Rodolfo Zaragoza and Cecilia Diaz Garcia, and he has a sister, Fatima Zaragoza.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I found AP Chemistry, taught by Stephen Johnson, to be one of the most engaging classes I ever took. The various labs we did, the connection he built with me and my peers for us to become the best students we could be, and simply the atmosphere that my classmates created with him are some of the reasons why I enjoyed AP Chemistry.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: Post-graduation I plan on attending either UIC for civil engineering or UIUC for aerospace engineering as both fields of engineering interest me.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: One of my favorite extracurriculars is Scholastic Bowl. During my four years of high school it taught me various things, such as being a leader and the cohesiveness of teamwork, especially with the guidance of former coaches Mr. Rappé, Mr. O’Donnell, and current coach Mrs. Schlemmer. Another extracurricular that I’m involved in and started my junior year is tennis. I’ve learned various things from picking up tennis as a new sport, whether it be how to play the sport itself or the people that are in it too that make the sport better to play with, to the motivation that both Coaches Mike Gottemoller and Bob Orta give me are some of the reasons as to why I enjoy tennis.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: One memorable moment that I’ll forever remember is that of being drum major. Simply the fact of standing in front of the crowd and your classmates and conducting them, is an honor and very rewarding in my point of view as you are representing the band and the school.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope I accomplish my goals of becoming an engineer and work on major projects that impact the world in some way. I also hope on obtaining the necessary licensing to become a certified pilot as that’s something that I’ve always been fond of.