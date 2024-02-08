Anderson selected Sterling High School Student of the Month

STERLING – Owen Anderson, a senior, has been selected Sterling High School Student of the Month for November. His parents are Justin and Mellissa Anderson.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I found my AP Lang class to be one of the most engaging classes I have ever taken. Jennifer Drew was an amazing teacher who really pushed us to think beyond the text and become better writers. I never really liked English before taking her class, but now I have a new appreciation for the subject.

Additionally, the people in the class made the class very enjoyable. There was a good mix of personalities in the class, so each day was very different from the last.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: Post-graduation I want to attend UIUC, where I hope to study biochemistry on a pre-med track. Later, I hope to attend medical school and become a doctor in an undecided specialty.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: One of my favorite extracurricular activities is track and field. Running is something that I really enjoy and that I am really good at. Being a part of a team that is all working toward a common goal is very fulfilling.

I also really enjoy being part of Young Doctors League. In this club, we get to hear from a variety of health care professionals in the community. I feel very fortunate to be able to learn about so many different types of health care workers since I want to go into health care myself.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: My favorite memories come from going to state for track and field. We all worked very hard during the season, so a lot of us got to go, and it was all very exciting. We all played card games in each of the dorms we stayed at, went out to eat together, and we were all very supportive of each other when it came time to race. Additionally, it was awesome to get to see the best high school runners in the state and, in some instances the country, compete.

What is your hope for the future?: I aspire to be a really successful doctor and live up in Chicago. I also hope to one day get married and have a lot of wiener dogs.