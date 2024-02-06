Rock Falls native Jakob Junis reportedly signs with Milwaukee Brewers

Rock Falls native Jakob Junis warms up for the San Francisco Giants before facing the Chicago White Sox in their home opener last season at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago. Junis reportedly signed a one-year contract with Milwaukee Brewers. (GREG_MORAN)

Rock Falls alumnus Jakob Junis is heading to the Milwaukee Brewers, according to The Athletics’ Ken Rosenthal.

The Brewers reportedly signed Junis to a one-year, $7 million contract. The right-hander moves to the Brewers after spending the last two seasons with the San Francisco Giants.

Junis mostly came out of the bullpen last year, throwing 86 innings in 40 games, finishing with a 3.87 ERA and striking out 96 batters. The move to the bullpen as a long reliever came after Junis had mostly been a starter for most of his career.

The Brewers’ move comes as they’ll try to bolster their pitching rotation after trading Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday. Junis had success in his four starts last season, not allowing an earned run in 12 ⅔ innings.

The Brewers will be Junis’ third team since the Kansas City Royals drafted him in the 29th round in 2011. Junis made his MLB debut in 2017 and started 89 games in five years with the Royals.