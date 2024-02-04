Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Jan. 19-26

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Terrance W. and Pamela M. Papoccia to River Dockers LLC, 1409 Shore Acres Road, Rock Falls, $192,500.

Tonda R. and Stacey W. Mueller to DLK Funding LLC, one parcel on Lyndon Road, Prophetstown, $497,575.

Tonda R. and Stacey W. Mueller to John and Patricia A. Berge Trust, one parcel on Lyndon Road, Prophetstown, $497,575.

Donald Anderson to Lidia Wietraszuk, 513 Market St., Prophetstown, $64,000.

Jordan L. and Morgan Taylor Johnson to Michael Drury, 1302 Lincoln St., Rock Falls, $135,000.

Edith Cole to Joshua M. and Shay M. Renner, 1003 Glenwood Drive, Morrison, $180,000.

Judith A. Brockman to Kiarra Harris, 818 W. 19th St., Sterling, $73,000.

Joshua M. and Shay Renner to Samuel R. Perschnick, 509 S. Clinton St., Morrison, $115,000.

Stacy D. Tufte to Marquell Addison, 608 W. Ninth St., Sterling, $115,000.

Orville W. Bush Estate and Maye B. Bush to Jon R. and John J. Kophamer, 16373 Round Grove Road, Morrison, $80,000.

Karl W. Steinhauer to Richard W. and Michelle M. Kummerer, one parcel on Fairway Court, Fulton, $50,000.

Paul and Julie K. Coskie to Benjamin and Jessica Kearse, 15809 Golf Hill Drive, Sterling, $320,000.

Lester E. Litwiller to Rotary Airlock LLC, 1110 E. 17th St., Rock Falls, $68,500.

GSN Rental Properties LLC to Samuel Reyes, 1008 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $133,500.

Jill E. Hesse, Jody L. Venhuizen and Danny L. and Darrell R. Gooch to Samuel Ryan Kiefer, 901 S. Cherry St., Albany, $195,000.

Hussong Family Trust, Joyce A. Hussong, trustee, to Chad L. and Jill J. Ebersole Trust, one parcel on Gaulrapp Road, Rock Falls, $10,000.

JP Morgan Chase Bank to Denise and Francisco Morales, 400 Galt Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Hayden Villa and Chelsie Miller to Bollman Enterprises Series II LLC, 1212 First St., Sterling, $120,000.

Lynn W. and Megan B. Morningstar to KKS Equities LLC, 504 W. Fifth St., Rock Falls, $2,487.

Michael J. and Kathy L. Banks to Mitchell A. and Glenda K. McNinch, 3903 19th Ave., Sterling, $335,000.

Derek A. McNinch to Kiel Manus, 1305 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, $127,000.

Deana Seeley, David J. Winchell and Nancy M. Fitzgerald to Stephanie M. Roman, 1711 19th Ave., Sterling, $63,000.

Benjamin and Jessica Kearse to Anthony S. Meiers, 15820 Patch Road, Morrison, $170,000.

Quit claim deed

Sally S. Klett to Jeffrey S. Klett, 18258 Spring Valley Road, Morrison, $0.

Trustees deeds

William J. McKeown Trust to KMD Enterprises Inc., one parcel on Fulfs Road, Sterling, $20,000.

Teresa L. Schreiner Trust, Steven M. Schreiner, trustee, to Scott and Krista Fischer, 23837 Hazel Road, Sterling, $720,900.

Executors deed

Sharon McKeown Estate to KMD Enterprises Inc., one parcel on Fulfs Road, Sterling, $20,000.

Deeds

Whiteside County clerk to JICTB Inc., one parcel in Sterling Township, $0.

Eddie Wilson, Illinois Department of Revenue, U.S. and sale officer, to Tim Dowd, 8171 Elm Drive, Morrison, $82,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Dixon Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Jamie L. Starnes, 711 Jay Deed Ave., Dixon, $0.

John P. Bulfer Jr. to Timothy and Crystal O’Malley, 112 W. Division St., Amboy, $61,500.

Shirley M. Carroll to Nick S. and Tracey L. Hulbert General Trust, one parcel in Nelson Township, $10,000.

Richard James Vanderhoef to Ashley Winters, 842 N. Dement Ave., Dixon, $49,000.

Kimberly Dawn Cole and Jeffrey Allen and Kimberly Nelson to Leah A. Coblentz, 561 Kilgore Road, Dixon, $80,000.

Anthony A. Dillabough to Arkenia Owens, 1125 Sinnissippi Ave., Dixon, $120,000.

Lee County Industrial Development Association to Progress Drive Properties LLC, one parcel in South Dixon Township, $172,750.

Harry T. and Leticia A. Cover to Harry Michael Michael Cover, 112 W. Bassett St., Nelson, $32,000.

Dennis M. Friel to Grazyna Chalustowska, 1582 Joliet Way, Dixon, $85,000.

Willard F. Nelson Jr. to Madison Pfortmiller, 336 Wiley Ave., Paw Paw, $108,000.

Jennifer L. Ramsdell to Chad Dambman, 1005 Highland Ave., Dixon, $436,000.

Amanda Dubois to Matthew and Carla Bradshaw, 1834 Wolverine Road, Dixon, $240,000.

Gary B. Ohlinger to Kerric E. Pearson, one parcel of farmland in Reynolds Township, $20,000.

Trustees deeds

Robert L. and Carol J. Pitzer Irrevocable Trust, Robert L. and Carol J. Pitzer, trustees, to Randall L. and Becky S. Highbarger, one parcel of farmland in Franklin Grove Township, $0.

Van Petten Limited and Russel and Gayla Cleveland, trustees, to CPR Maintenance LLC, 52 Van Petten Road, Rock Falls, $55,000.

Jerome J. and Barbara A. Binkowski Trust, Jerome J. and Brett J. Binkowski, trustees, to Samantha J. Darm, 945 Woodlawn Road, Paw Paw, $425,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Genevieve L. Satterfield to Leon Ashmore, 105 N. Hannah Ave., Mount Morris, $74,000.

Carey D. Kidd to George Griswold, 320 S. Prairie St., Creston, $98,500.

Alvin Overton to River Road RV Resort and Marina LLC, 3922 N. River Road, Oregon (River Road Camping), $900,000.

Brian M. and Michelle Barrett to Carlos and Veronica Pinto Revocable Family Trust, Carlos and Veronica Pinto, trustees, 922 Missouri Drive, Dixon, $340,000.

Steven M. and Mary E. Henningsen to Donald and Nancy Kessen, one parcel in Taylor Township, $2,000.

Dennis E. and Noreen K. Sweetwood to Michael J. and Janet L. Greenfield, 105 E. Main St., Forreston, $0.

John A. and Charlotte A. Nadig to Laura Anne Marie Corpe and Jerome Wysocki, 9282 Hemstock Road, Rochelle, $309,900.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Chris Nikolaou, 3261 N. Silver Ridge Drive, Oregon, $240,000.

Shirlie J. McKnight to Veronica Sarabia, 213 School Ave., Rochelle, $200,000.

Norman Peters to Gaven J. and Tracy L Meiners, 219, 221 and 223 Deer Paint Drive, Dixon, $11,500.

Dale L. and Helen D. Lawhorn to Zachary M. Bernardin and Cecillia J. Stover, 10116 E. Raindance Drive, Rochelle, $290,000.

Nedal Abdallah to Mahubah Abdallah, 1302 Lakeland Drive, Rochelle, $170,000.

Brian K. and Kelly P. Duncan to Delbert Brent and Kellie Ann Mock, one parcel in Eagle Point Township, $145,000.

Quit claim deeds

The late Carol L. Beers by heirs to Megan L. Elvin, 109 and 111 N. Pleasant Ave., Polo, $0.

Dremo LLC to Mark T. Mommsen 401k Profit Sharing Plan and Trust, 5436 E. Flagg Road, Chana, $0.

Trustees deeds

Mark T. Mommsen 401k Profit Sharing Plan and Trust to Michael E. and La Cinda S. Bunger Irrevocable Trust, 5436 E. Flagg Road, Chana, $948,788.

Robert J. and Jane C. Ruf Revocable Trust, Robert J. and Jane C. Ruf, trustees, to Curt R. and Suzanne M. Heibenthal, 5438 S. Branch Court, Rochelle, $34,500.

Ebens Family Trust 0702, Jeffrey D. Ebens, trustee, to Albert L. and Luanne I. Reinford, 279 N. Rocky Hollow Road, Oregon, $320,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office