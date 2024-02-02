Shutter to Think: Drone soccer takes off in Dixon schools

Aislinn Bennett (left) and Genevieve Haag, both 11, fly their drones during the scrimmage Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2024. Reagan Middle School’s three teams and Dixon high’s one team faced off in a first-time dual meet. (Alex T. Paschal)

Drone soccer.

I was introduced to this newer sport last week, when I learned that Dixon schools have embraced it with both joysticks.

But first, let’s talk about what drone soccer isn’t.

It’s not futball played by worker bees.

It’s not someone (probably European) speaking tediously in a dull monotonous tone about futball.

And it’s not a harmonic or monophonic effect or accompaniment where a note or chord is continuously sounded throughout most or all of a piece in music…during futball.

All silliness aside, drone soccer is a sport in which two teams of three to five fly protected drones in a protected arena. One flying guy gets to score, while the others defend and offer assistance.

Both Dixon High School and Reagan Middle School have developed after-school clubs that have been studying not just the control of the craft, but the build and maintenance of their soccer stars.

The pioneering Peles in Dixon have done such a good job putting the sport on the map that a district qualifying tournament will be held here in a few weeks.

I covered a head-to-head competition scrimmage between DHS and RMS as they finetuned their skills. Though it was hard to pick up on strategy, the focus and concentration by the pilots was easy to spot. I personally liked the idea that the students needed to be in control of all parts of the sport – from building and maintaining to playing the different roles in the arena. Along with the usual teamwork, there’s lots to be learned here, and to see the schools reaching out to offer these options speaks to the forward thinking of the community.

That’s a fine goal, in my opinion.

• Follow Sauk Valley Media photographer Alex T. Paschal @svmphotogs on Instagram. Email him at apaschal@shawmedia.com.