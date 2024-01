ROCK FALLS – The Battle of the Badges chili cook-off featuring the Rock Falls Police Department versus the city’s fire department is set for Sunday, Jan. 28. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eagles Club, 321 W. Second St., Rock Falls.

The event is open to the public, and for $10, you can taste and vote. Children 10 and younger eat for free.

A cash bar will be available.

Funds will be given to the police and fire unions to benefit local youth organizations and community events.