Aislinn Bennett (left) and Genevieve Haag, both 11, fly their drones during the scrimmage Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2024. Reagan Middle School’s three teams and Dixon high’s one team faced off in a first-time dual meet. (Alex T. Paschal)

Drone soccer clubs at Reagan Middle School and Dixon High School have put the district on the map. Dixon’s school district has been chosen to host a district qualification tournament for the rising sport in February. A drone soccer match consists of two teams with each player flying a drone ball over the flying zone. The match is divided in three periods, or sets.