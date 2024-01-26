Moore Tires to rebuild on Route 40 near the canal in Rock Falls

Moore Tires will rebuild on 22 acres at 2400 First Ave./state Route 40 in Rock Falls, the family announced in a news release Thursday. The land, now owned by the city, is on the west side of 40 next to the Hennepin Canal, and previously was owned by the late businessman George Hallman, who owned a truck garage and maintenance building and three mini storage buildings there.

ROCK FALLS – Moore Tires, devastated by fire less that two weeks ago, has wasted no time in finding a new location to rebuild in Rock Falls.

The family-owned business, founded by Jeff and Angie Moore, has entered into an agreement with the city’s Rock Falls Industrial Development Commission to buy 22 acres at 2400 First Ave./state Route 40, daughter and company Chief Administrative Officer Kayla (Moore) Heiar said in a news release.

The sale price was not included in the release, and a message left with City Administrator Robbin Blackert has not yet been returned.

According to Whiteside County property tax records, the site, on the west side of Route 40 next to the Hennepin Canal at 21st Street, last sold on Dec. 22, 2015, for $475,000.

It was previously owned by the late businessman George Hallman, who built a truck garage, maintenance building and office and three mini storage buildings there.

The 11-bay shop at 2411 E. Rock Falls Road/U.S. Route 30, Moore Tires’ original location which opened in 1991, was destroyed on Jan 16. The cause of that fire, which appears to have begun around 4:25 a.m. in the first-floor shop area, still is under investigation; local fire officials said no foul play is suspected.

Firefighters from more than 20 agencies throughout the Sauk Valley either provided equipment or helped fight the blaze, which eventually destroyed the 70,000-square-foot facility. No one was injured.

The building was worth $409,000, property tax records show. That’s not including all the equipment and trucks that also were lost.

The Moores and their two children, Heiar and Kyle Moore, now run the business, which has since expanded to six locations, including their newest in the former Plaza Cinemas, 1315 N. Galena Ave. in Dixon, which opened Feb. 28, 2022. They also have locations in Mendota, Kewanee, Monmouth and Macomb.

“We are very thankful for the tremendous support and cooperation of the city of Rock Falls and the IDC in helping us find a new home for our 50+ employees in Rock Falls. Special thanks to Mayor [Rod] Kleckler, City Administrator Robbin Blackert, and Building Inspector Mark Searing for their work on expediting the transaction,” Jeff Moore said in the release.

“It was an emotional week for the family and employees, as that location was a special place for everyone,” the release said. ”The original location expanded to an 11-bay facility with room to accommodate 16 cars and two semis at the same time and was a comfortable place for their customers to visit, so the Moore Tires crew knows they have some work ahead of them to make their new location even better.”

