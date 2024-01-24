January 24, 2024
Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Spelling Bee planned for Feb. 22

By Sauk Valley Media staff report
An aerial view of Dixon High School on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Dixon. (Scott Anderson)

DIXON – The Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Spelling Bee will be Thursday, Feb. 22, at Dixon High School.

Sponsors are the First National Bank in Amboy, Country Financial, Sauk Valley Media and Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Office of Education.

Thirty-one finalists from Lee, Ogle and Whiteside county elementary and middle schools in fifth through eighth grade will compete for the regional championship.

The winner receives an all-expenses-paid trip to National Harbor, Maryland, to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the end of May.

Prizes include Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, Webster’s Third New International Dictionary, Amazon.com gift cards, a 2024 United States Mint Proof Set, an Encyclopedia Britannica online subscription and medals.

