Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Spelling Bee planned for Feb. 22

DIXON – The Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Spelling Bee will be Thursday, Feb. 22, at Dixon High School.
Sponsors are the First National Bank in Amboy, Country Financial, Sauk Valley Media and Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Office of Education.
Thirty-one finalists from Lee, Ogle and Whiteside county elementary and middle schools in fifth through eighth grade will compete for the regional championship.
The winner receives an all-expenses-paid trip to National Harbor, Maryland, to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the end of May.
Prizes include Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, Webster’s Third New International Dictionary, Amazon.com gift cards, a 2024 United States Mint Proof Set, an Encyclopedia Britannica online subscription and medals.