Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Spelling Bee planned for Feb. 22

An aerial view of Dixon High School on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Dixon. (Scott Anderson)

DIXON – The Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Spelling Bee will be Thursday, Feb. 22, at Dixon High School.

Sponsors are the First National Bank in Amboy, Country Financial, Sauk Valley Media and Lee-Ogle-Whiteside Regional Office of Education.

Thirty-one finalists from Lee, Ogle and Whiteside county elementary and middle schools in fifth through eighth grade will compete for the regional championship.

The winner receives an all-expenses-paid trip to National Harbor, Maryland, to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee at the end of May.

Prizes include Merriam-Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary, Webster’s Third New International Dictionary, Amazon.com gift cards, a 2024 United States Mint Proof Set, an Encyclopedia Britannica online subscription and medals.