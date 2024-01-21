January 21, 2024
Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Jan. 5-12

By Shaw Local News Network
Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

John S. Garza to David M. Valdivia, 1507 Sixth Ave., Rock Falls, $38,000.

Morrison Christian Reformed Church, Christian Reformed Church and First Christian Reformed Church to Crossroads Community Church, 300 W. South St., Morrison, $0.

Howard Thomas Noblin Estate, Alice M. Dravis, Pamela M. McKenna, Nancy S. Brady, Sarah E. Leliefeld , and Wendell H. and Howard T. Noblin to Clara Vegter, 12401 Grove St., Sterling, $77,320.

Jane L. Wilson to Jon R. and Martha J. Kophamer, one parcel on Lyndon Road, Morrison, $248,760.

Vincent Lombardo to Cullen J. Lensing, 1406 E. Sixth St., Sterling, $40,000.

Brenda Benters to John R. Pearce Jr., 208 W. 12th St., Rock Falls, $6,500.

Cris A. and Angela W. Bouwens to Kathryn E. Lewis, 27793 Knief Road, Rock Falls, $200,000.

Tonia G. Salmon to TCS Total Property Management LLC, 512 Griswold Ave., Sterling, $38,000.

Zachary P. Benson and Maribel Vargas Aguilar to Shannon N. Schrader, 510 12th Ave., Sterling, $70,000.

Michael Bushaw to Sarah E. Leliefeld, 608 15th Ave., Sterling, $64,000.

Douglas J. Johnson to Donald Schofield II, 1106 Ave. L, Sterling, $17,000.

Raghavan and Tanuja Prasanna to Corwell Properties LLC, 601 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $62,000.

Ann R.G. Beswick to Edward D. Hoyle, 3502 E. 20th St., Sterling, $350,000.

Tyler L. Felder to Andrew R.T. and Anna E. Beswick, 17300 Timber Drive, Sterling, $432,500.

Vera L. Stutzke Trust and Kurt E. and Cheryl Stutzke to Alex M. and Olivia J. Jones, 2209 Deets Road, Sterling, $139,900.

Patricia A. and Laura McCaslin to Timothy McCaslin, 1808 16th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Salvador Victor to B.M. Bagby Inc., one parcel on Quail Hollow Court, Fenton, $0.

Nathan Berk to Jared and Shayann Strader and J. Simon Valerie, 4501 Woodlawn Road, Sterling, $0.

Deed

Whiteside County sheriff, Terry L. Enright and Specialized Loan Servicing LLC to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., 210 Johnson St., Morrison, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Isaiah A. and Heather K. Wallace to Leif Erickson, 405 Richardson Ave., Ashton, $0.

Michael R. and Rebecca M. Leslie to Christopher Michael and Joanna Ruth Grabowski, 878 White Oak Drive, Dixon, $200,000.

Hvarre Holdings to Belinda Showers, 732 Keller Drive, Dixon, $265,000.

Pangea Land Holdings LLC to Viola Township, one farmland parcel in Viola Township, $0.

Mark S. and Judith A. McGuire to Craig D. and Barbara D. House, 86 Palmyra Road, Apt. C and D, Sterling, $300,000.

Eugene S. and Nancy L. Book Revocable Trust, Eugene S. and Nancy L. Book, trustees, to Thomas F. and Cindy S. Starr, 42 Carriage Hill Drive, Sterling, $385,000.

Kathleen R. Donohue Sr. to Gregory C. and Olivia M. Koch, 458 N. Jones St., Amboy, $175,000.

Jesse J. Morris to Cassandra M. Askegaard, 317 N. Sycamore St., Franklin Grove, $55,000.

J.D. Leamy to Thomas and Beverly Campbell, block 15, lot 184, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $5,000.

Trustees deeds

David E. Youker Trust, David E. Youker, trustee, to Abby R. Hill, 590 River Lane, Dixon, $110,000.

Parker Family 1994 Living Trust, Carol Alex Parker, trustee, to Steven and Debra Gilmore, 123 Third St., Compton, $25,000.

Executors deed

Barry E.C. Williams, Daniel W. Williams, independent executor, to Norman J. Reinford, 332 S. Canal Drive, Dixon, $55,200.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Ruth E. Robinson to Shawn N. Winterton, 5769 Skinner Road, Byron, $221,400.

Ruth E. Robinson to Colton L. Winterton, 5769 Skinner Road, Byron, $221,400.

Sherry A. Ditzler to Ryan A. and Mercedes Zuck, 4976 S. Lowell Park Road, Oregon, $228,000.

Douglas Howard and Dana L. Hendriksen to Marian Koscielniak, 1058 N. Shadow Wood Drive, Byron, $235,000.

Christine H. LaFleur to Oicemen Israel Lopez Rosas and Miguel Martinez Molina, 10120 E. Hickory Ridge Drive, Rochelle, $345,000.

Miles G. Floit to Steven and Laura Nuding, 6519 S. Woodlawn Road, Creston, $299,000.

Philip N. Nye Jr. and William P. Fearer III to JChad LLC, 420 W. Fourth Ave., Rochelle, $50,000.

Darrin B. Comer to Charles E. Heng, 201 W. Willow St., Forreston, $79,000.

Christopher Wittkopp to Drake Peterson, and Kirsten Rae Kendell, 108 N. Perene Ave., Byron, $195,400.

The late Linda D. Greenhow by heirs to Jessica Fraser, 5401 and 5411 N. River Road, Byron, $0.

The late Glenda Jean Bloomingdale by heirs, Charles William Livingston, Jessica Lyn Stewart and Heather Jean Lozzio to John D. Berlin, 111 S. Maple Ave., Davis Junction, $84,000.

Peter Vasilakos to Elizabeth Tepinski, 2312 N. state Route 251, Kings, $135,000.

Jo Lynn Kay Ward to R. Gerald Hough III, 423 S. McKendrie St., Mt. Morris, $47,500.

Mervin D. and Gail E. Ludewig to Polo Fire Protection District, 108 E. Buffalo St., Polo, $68,000.

Terry N. and Stephanie Whaley to Silvia P. Moreno Martinez, 1680 Knights Lane, Rochelle, $270,000.

Howard J. Hart Jr. to Mathew and Julie Andersen, 5060 S. Skare Court, Rochelle, $310,000.

Quit claim deed

Lawrence W. Vickers to Timothy M. and Kathy Mayo, 205 W. Locust St., Polo, $2,500.

Trustees deeds

Evelyn Jacobsen Family Trust, Riley Jacobsen, trustee, to Washington Mini Mart LLC, 509, 511 and 513 W. Washington St., Oregon, $425,000.

Walter Family Trust, David Walter, trustee, to Katherine Barker, 229 W. Willis Ave., Rochelle, $145,230.

Deed

Ogle County Trust No. 0228381006, Ogle County, trustee, to village of Forreston, 402 W. White Oak Road, Forreston, $0.

Deed in Trust

Realtax Developers Ltd. to First Mid Wealth Management Co. Land Trust 44190460, First Mid Wealth Management Co., trustee, 302 W. Front St., Mt. Morris, $16,500.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

