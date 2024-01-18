Fritts hosts Medicare 101 event Jan. 22

DIXON – State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, is hosting a free “Medicare 101″ event in collaboration with the Illinois Department on Aging’s Senior Health Insurance Program and State Rep. Ryan Spain, R-Peoria.

The event will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, at the Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce, 601 W. 10th St., Rock Falls.

“There is always more to be done for our senior population,” said Fritts. “This free informational seminar is one resource we can provide our senior community to ensure they are able to fully utilize their Medicare benefits.”

The seminars will be hosted by experts from SHIP who are able to offer information and guidance about the intricacies of Medicare. This information will assist Medicare recipients in making empowered decisions about their coverage options. Questions from attendees are encouraged.

For information about Fritts, visit RepFritts.com.