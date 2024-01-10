Applications available for SVACC scholarships

STERLING — Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce has opened scholarship applications for the 2024-2025 school year. SVACC awards scholarships to students pursuing a college degree in a variety of fields.

“After yet another successful year collaborating with our partners, we are thrilled to once again recognize our local students through scholarships. These scholarships are made possible by the generosity of the numerous outstanding Chamber members across the Sauk Valley who actively support our diverse range of initiatives and events,” said Jon Mandrell, SVACC board president.

Business/Human Relations: The Charles Farnham Scholarship. This scholarship is dedicated to an individual who was highly active with the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce. Farnham’s professional background and employment focus was on industrial relations at Northwestern Steel and Wire where he was a vice president. The Farnham application is a one-year, $1,000 scholarship. Applicants for this scholarship must attend Sterling High School, Rock Falls High School or Newman Central Catholic High School. A minimum of two scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $1,000 each.

Agriculture/Ag Related Pathways: The Agribusiness Committee Ag Scholarship. The SVACC Agribusiness Scholarships are available for any student attending high school in the Whiteside Area Career Center Service Area and pursuing a career pathway in the field of agriculture.

The Agri-Business Committee will award several scholarships in the following categories:

A minimum of $1,500 in scholarships to students attending an accredited four-year college or university. This application is for a one-year scholarship.

A minimum of $750 in scholarships to students attending Sauk Valley Community College. This application is for a one-year scholarship.

A minimum of $750 in scholarships to students attending an accredited community college or two-year college. This application is for a one-year scholarship.

Manufacturing Pathway: The SVACC Manufacturing Scholarship. This scholarship is open to students who are current seniors in a Whiteside Area Career Center high school, a current student at Sauk Valley Community College or Morrison Institute of Technology, or a current resident of the Sauk Valley area who will be attending SVCC or Morrison Institute of Technology and pursuing a career in a manufacturing-related field. This application is for a one-year, $500 scholarship. Several scholarships will be awarded in the amount of $500 each.

Hispanic Business Leaders Scholarship. This application is for a one-year, $1,000 scholarship. Applicants for this scholarship must reside in the Sauk Valley area. Applicants must be enrolled or accepted for enrollment as full-time undergraduate students, in an accredited four-year or two-year institution in the U.S. or U.S. territories. At least one parent must be of Hispanic ancestry.

CDL Scholarship. This application is for a one-year, $750 scholarship. Applicants for this scholarship must reside within the Sauk Valley Community College district and be enrolled in the SVCC CDL program. Applications deadlines vary based on the program schedule.

Scholarship applications are available at saukvalleyareachamber.com or at the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce office located at 211 Locust St., Sterling. For more information on the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, its members or for a schedule of events, visit saukvalleyareachamber.com or call 815-625-2400.