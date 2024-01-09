Eastland boys, Morrison girls basketball win big: SVM area roundup for Monday, Jan. 8

Boys basketball

Eastland 70, Forreston 38: At Lanark, Adam Awender scored 29 points to power the Cougars past the Cardinals on Monday.

Also for Eastland, Trevor Janssen scored 10 points and Parker Krogman added seven points.

Forreston was led by Brendan Greenfield with 13 points, Kendall Erdmann with eight points and Mickey Probst with seven points.

Girls basketball

Morrison 59, Orion 38: At Orion, the Fillies built a 25-14 halftime lead en route to a Three Rivers West win over the Chargers.

Leaders for Morrison were Camryn Veltrop with 21 points, Jordan Eads with 15 points and Kaylee Pruis with 12 points.

Erie-Prophetstown 39, Rockridge 37: At Taylor Ridge, the Panthers edged the Rockets for a Three Rivers West win.

Kennedy Buck paced E-P with 12 points, while Hannah Huisman added eight points (all in the second half).

Boys swimming

Sterling wins home triangular: At Duis Center in Sterling, Sterling won the three-team event with a 139 score, while Clinton took second with 104 and Morrison finished third with 28.

Sterling’s Patrick Riley, Colin Askegaard, Peter Garland and James Boze won the 200-yard medley relay in 1:57.50, and Garland, Riley, Denver Sandrock and Conner Porter won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:44.16.

Dale Johnson, Sandrock, Askegaard and Porter won the 400-yard freestyle relay in 3:55.77.

Porter nabbed a pair of individual wins in the 200-yard freestyle (1:58.89) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:26.94). Riley also won twice individually in the 200-yard individual medley (2:15.19) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:02.14).

Also for the Golden Warriors, Sandrock won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:07.44 and Eugene Frump won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:19.65.

Morrison was led by second-place finishers Syler Lahman (500-yard freestyle, 6:44.38) and Caeleb Bramm (100-yard breaststroke, 1:28.25).

Girls bowling

Sterling 2,777, Dixon 2,492: At Plum Hollow Lanes in Dixon, freshman Sarah Doughty rolled a match-high 587 series to lead the Golden Warriors past the Duchesses.

Following Doughty in the Sterling lineup were Olivia Barton with a 561 series, Hailey Conderman with a 464, Emily Doss with a 417, Loralei Michels with a 396 and Kara Garcia with a 352.

Autumn Swift led Dixon with a 537 series followed by Madolynn Kirby with a 472, Madelyn Bird with a 436, Addison Cox with a 392, Jillian Leeser with a 352 and Danica O’Rourke with a 303.

Boys bowling

Sterling 3,033, Erie-Prophetstown 2,453: At Triple Play Bowling in Fulton, Brenden Stanley rolled a 580 series to lead the Golden Warriors over the Panthers.

Following Stanley in the Sterling lineup were Bryce Kooy with a 578 series, David Oelrichs with a 499, Preston Near with a 485, Ross Eden with a 472 and Phelix Cervantez with a 419.

Brice Howell paced E-P with a 459 series and Keith Goodson added a 457.