Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Dec. 22-29

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Allan B. Morthland to Bobby Cox, 1502 11th Ave., Rock Falls, $75,000.

David W. Duncan and Candace M. Stage to Dale E. Pfundstein Living Trust, 103 W. 15th St., Rock Falls, $110,000.

Richard D. Nelson to Kurt and Brian Properties LLC, 507 Sixth Ave., Rock Falls, $42,500.

Raymond W. and Debra A. Helt to Jose Vega, 2203 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $191,000.

Bradley J. Meenen to 312 Sterling Investments LLC, 1401 E. Fourth St., Sterling, $71,000.

Federal Home Mortgage Corp. to Emma C. Miller, 603 15th Ave., Rock Falls, $48,000.

Gary J. Arity to Antonio C. Tablante Jr., 304 W. Eighth St., Sterling, $42,000.

Leticia Arteaga to Meghan R. Jackson, 914 W. 18th St., Sterling, $98,000.

Paul D. and Brigitte Young to Jody L. Besse Trust, one parcel on Feldman Road, Lyndon, $1.47 million.

Sandra L. Gieson Trust to Brandon and Elizabeth Heppner, 811 Fifth Ave., Erie, $160,000.

Lu Property LLC to Round Grove Properties, 501 W. Wall St., Morrison, $70,000.

Quit claim deed

Leanna Geffers to Michael T. and Rachel Wiersema, 18906 Sand Road, Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

Russell and Marilyn Rosenboom Living Trust to Paul D. and Brigitte M. Young, 2405 Henry Road, Prophetstown, $5.75 million.

Jane H. Hampton Trust, G. Bruce Hampton, trustee, to city of Rock Falls, one parcel on West First Street, Rock Falls, $30,000.

Executors deeds

Estamae Williams Estate to Terrance M. Hewitt, 210 W. 13th St., Rock Falls, $35,000.

Patricia A. Omeara Estate to Trey N. Anderson, 5700 JDK Road, Erie, $146,000.

Janet G. Scott Estate to Paula Scott, 25330 Science Ridge Road, Sterling, $0.

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Jamie A. Haines to Fleming Farms Partnership, 3392 Mittan Road, Paw Paw, $0.

Amadeo Porras Jr. to Aaron J. and Ashley M. Emrick Bick, 1004 N. Second St., Ashton, $130,000.

Dixon Habitat for Humanity Inc. to Heather M. Dingley, 713 Jay Dee Ave., Dixon, $160,000.

Jose Ernesto Castro Garcia to John E. Quenon, block 10, lot 90, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $29,000.

Joette S., Jolisa and Frank Charles Brand Jr., and Jaimelynn Rascher to Johnathon L. Rowe and Shawna Lynn McGuire, block 19, lot 66, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $7,000.

Joey and Meghan H. Muston to Victor M. Pimentel, block 24, lot 230, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $10,000.

Ronald and Rita Haefner, Sharon Jones and Janice Fuqua to Richard L. and Lisa A. Studebaker, 742 Third St., West Brooklyn, $82,500.

Quit claim deeds

Thomas E. Bittner to the Reserve Holdings LLC, 621 S. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $0.

Edward Scott to Matthew W. Lampson, 737 E. First St., West Brooklyn, $0.

Trustees deed

George H. and Asanee L. Engel Living Trust, Richard L. Engel and Kathryn Engel-Accettura, trustees, to Twin Creek Farms LLC, 1064 Fell Road, West Brooklyn, $0.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Steven and Sanfora Brown to Matthew G. and Molly M. Hoogerwerf, 203 N. Tamarack Drive, Dixon, $260,000.

Sally E. Young to Pitzer Spring Creek Cattle, six parcels in Lafayette Township, $1,308,760.

Karla J. and Michael R. Byrd to Rich and Linda Faivre, one parcel in Buffalo Township, $58,696.

Bonnie L. and Jeri Jo Lehnus Keene to William F. and Victoria A. Wright, 415 Wild Rice Lane, Dixon, $4,000.

Andrew M. Kiesling to Shirley Henson Gilbert, 309 E. First St., Leaf River, $56,000.

Sally E. Young to James G. and Peggy S. Messer, one parcel in Lafayette Township, $224,242.

Tyler and Natalie R. Hankins to Randall Holcomb II, 423 E. Hill St., Mount Morris, $112,500.

Harrison Miller to Amber Marie Fleenor, 122 E. Fifth St., Byron, $135,000.

Brad Dyer to 630 Bonnie LLC, 5709 N. Ruth Ave., Davis Junction, $300,000.

Sherry Murphy to Allen Cox, one parcel in Flagg Township, Rochelle, $37,500.

David A. and Annisa Swanson to Nickolas D. Gulik, 202 S. Maple St., Davis Junction, $175,000.

William Kuehl to Imelda Munoz and Juan Zavala, 602 N. Eighth St., Rochelle, $177,000.

Filiberto M. Estrada to Richard Gilman IV, 200 Ave. E, Rochelle, $0.

Quit claim deeds

New Directions Housing Corp. to Grove Apartments LP, two parcels in Flagg Township, $0.

Paul D. Soderholm to Middle Rock Conservation Partners, one parcel in Lincoln Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

Lindquist Living Trust, Edward A. and Christine F. Lindquist, trustees, to Brian M. and Kerry Lindquist, two parcels in Leaf River Township, $688,620.

Douglas C. Hamer Revocable Trust, Douglas C. Hamer, trustee, to Carlos Pacheco, 9336 N. Barker Road, Byron, $125,000.

Executors deeds

The late Susan F. Young by executor to Pitzer Spring Creek Cattle, six parcels in Lafayette Township, $1,308,760.

Estate of the late Susan F. Young by executor to James G. and Peggy S. Messer, one parcel in Lafayette Township, $224,242.

