Sauk Valley education notes: Majeski graduates from Marquette University

MILWAUKEE — Dylan Majeski, of Sterling, has graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee. Majeski earned a bachelor of science in business administration. Majeski was one of 135 students to graduate from Marquette last semester.

Nine area students named to Marquette University’s fall 2023 dean’s list

MILWAUKEE — Nine students with ties to the Sauk Valley have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee. They are:

Amboy: Jairon Hochstatter, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences

Arlington: Beau Bonnell, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Physiology

Dixon: Ethan Sherman, Bachelor of Science, Human Resources

Ladd: Andi Cattani, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Physiology

Oregon: Sarah Tunink, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Physiology; Abbi Virgil, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science

Rochelle: Ayah Sbeih, Bachelor of Science, Biomedical Sciences

Sterling: Sarah Kuhns, Bachelor of Arts, International Affairs

Stillman Valley: Ruby Mulvaney, Bachelor of Arts, Journalism

Watts contributed to Augustana’s production of ‘Dracula’

ROCK ISLAND — Emma Watts, a junior from Rock Falls, contributed to Augustana College’s production of “Dracula: a feminist revenge fantasy,” Oct. 12-15 at the Brunner Theatre Center Main Stage Theatre. The Quad-Cities regional premier was directed by Dr. Jennifer Popple, associate professor of theatre arts and co-chair of the theatre department.

Watts contributed as Van Helsing. The cast of nine included alumnus James Wheeler, who played the titular character. The New York native performed as a student actor at Augustana in “Boy,” “The Three Musketeers,” “The Crucible” and “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time.”

484 Wartburg students named to fall term dean’s list

WAVERLY — Wartburg College has recognized 484 students who were named to the 2023 fall term dean’s list.

Justin Null, of Sterling, and Allison Taylor, of Morrison, were named to the list.

UW-Whitewater announces Dean’s List

WHITEWATER, Wis. — A total of 3,757 students earned a spot on the dean’s list at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for the 2023 fall semester.

The following students were named to the list:

Dixon: Logan Griswold, Abby Guthrie, Aidan Johnson, Brody Potter,: Kayleigh Thomas, Mitchell White

Rock Falls: Emily Lego

Rochelle: Baylie Sutton

Oregon: Evan Vache

Polo: Laura Wright

Erie: Tyler Holldorf

Fulton: Amy Hughes

Morrison: Anna Rinker

Lanark: Jenna Green, Naomi Mullen, Emma Norton

These students have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade-point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.