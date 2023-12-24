Dixon Fire Department warns businesses of possible scam

DIXON — The Dixon Fire Department has been made aware that a fire inspection scam is reportedly targeting businesses city wide. Businesses should be aware of individuals who call and falsely represent themselves as a fire inspector attempting to conduct an unsolicited inspection of the business.

Once an inspection is made, scammers can arrive at businesses saying they are from or sent by the fire department to perform a fire inspection, according to a news release. The scammer then conducts a visual inspection of the business and requests payment for the inspection and any violations that they point out.

Payments up to hundreds of dollars may be requested onsite or by invoice several days later. These inspections are not authorized by the Dixon Fire Department.

Businesses can contact the department at 815-288-3323 with any questions or concerns.