Rock Falls police engage in Operation Santa Claus

ROCK FALLS – The Rock Falls Police Department and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 215 say the 2023 edition of Operation Santa Claus has been extremely successful this year.

With the assistance of 35 area donors, nearly $7,000 was raised to benefit six Rock Falls-area families, according to a news release from Rock Falls Police Chief David Pilgrim.

Several Rock Falls police officers started Operation Santa Claus in the 1990s and the tradition has carried on over many years.

On Friday, Dec. 22, Rock Falls police officers, with the assistance of the Rock Falls Fire Department and Santa Claus himself, will deliver gifts, household goods and groceries to the families.

“Thank you to all of our donors and to the police officers, police staff and firefighters who shopped for the families,” Pilgrim said. “We are proud to be able to provide Christmas cheer to these families and are already looking forward to continuing the tradition next year.”