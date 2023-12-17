Pastor’s Corner: What does God want from me?

It is a great privilege for me to be able to write the Pastor’s Corner column this week.

May I start by asking, “What do you love”?

Some people love chocolate. Some people love visiting a cabin by the lake. Some people love a vacation in the Virgin Islands.

In God’s Holy Word, the Bible, it says that King David of Israel loved God more than anything else. Even God was pleased, for God said that David would do everything He wanted him to do. Yet, I present the question: What does God want us to do?

The answer is remarkably simple. He merely wants us to love Him.

A little over 2,000 years ago, the Son of God (Jesus) came to earth for a specific purpose. Of the many things He did during that time, He guided us to call His Father in Heaven, “Our Father”. Imagine that.

He did that as He was simply teaching people how to begin talking to the Heavenly Father. Every one of us reading this had a father, and there are many thoughts of fathers that may come to the minds of different individuals. Some had absolutely terrific parents, and sadly some did not. If you did not have a great father in your life, I am truly sad in my heart about that for you. It would make it difficult for you to understand a perfect Father who is in Heaven.

It would also possibly be difficult to comprehend how much He cares for you and loves you. It truly may be incredibly hard for you to imagine – but it still is 100% true. God does love you and desires the very best for you.

Thanks to the Holy Spirit of God, the Holy Bible captures God’s very words. In the Bible, there is found in what is called, The Book of John, a beautiful declaration – or even better – a promise. In that book in Chapter 14, verse 23, Jesus said to us: “If someone loves Me, he will keep My Word; and My Father will love him, and We will come to him and make our home with him.”

Truthfully, I was blessed to have superb parents in my childhood. We were a family that knew of God and went to church every weekend. Some may laugh with me – especially if any have ever been in the U.S. Marine Corps, but in the early 1970s I went to the U.S. Marine Corps Boot Camp. It took about three seconds to dreadfully inquire, “Where are you God?”

Every day I desperately prayed, Lord, If I am able to live one more day.

Only a few know how ugly life can become when four drill instructors come walking down the hall. I quickly learned the power of prayer and depending on the Father’s protection. There was even later immense protection for me through the journey in Southeast Asia throughout many countries. With all my heart, I attest that God does protect His children. But note: Why did God protect me? Because I loved God. Plain and simple. There is nothing special about me at all!

This is not about me. Please, do not get the wrong thought here. Every day I commit my life to loving God with all my heart – with all my mind – with all my… everything. And the most important point in this message is this: You can, too.

Raymond Peterson is a pastor with Corner Fringe Ministries – Dixon.