Downtown Fulton building’s condition leads to restricted access, street closure

FULTON – Access to a downtown Fulton building will continue to be restricted until the building is property stabilized.

Fulton police were notified around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, about issues on the north and northeast corner exterior of a building at 1206 Fourth St., Fulton, according to a news release. The Fulton Fire Department was contacted, and the situation was assessed by Fulton Fire command staff members. Out of an abundance of caution, and for the safety of residents who resided in the building and nearby, Fire Command restricted access to the structure.

A structural engineer from Willett Hofmann & Associates met with the building owner and the city of Fulton Public Works, Police and Fire personnel after examining the structure on Friday, Dec. 15.

The building at that time was deemed unsafe for occupancy. The building is a four-unit apartment building in which two units are occupied.

Currently, two residents from the apartment building are affected, and are now staying with family. Fourth Street from 13th Avenue to 12th Avenue has been closed, but businesses in the area will still have access via the sidewalk located on the east side of the roadway,

Crews are expected to be working at the scene to stabilize and secure the structure as early as next week, according to a news release.