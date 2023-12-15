Downtown Fulton building’s condition leads to restricted access, street closure

FULTON – Access to a downtown Fulton building will continue to be restricted until the building is evaluated by a structural engineer Friday, Dec. 15.

Fulton police were notified around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, about issues on the north and northeast corner exterior of a building at 1206 Fourth St., Fulton, according to a news release.

The building is a four-unit apartment building in which two units are occupied.

The Fulton Fire Department was contacted, and the situation was assessed by Fulton Fire command staff members. Out of an abundance of caution, and for the safety of residents who resided in the building and nearby, Fire Command has restricted further access to the structure.

Access will continue to be restricted until the building is inspected by the structural engineer. Currently, two residents from this apartment building are affected, as are one neighboring structure and resident.

Fourth Street from 13th Avenue to 12th Avenue also has been closed and residents should consider other routes of travel in the area.

Assisting at the scene were the Fulton Fire Department, Fulton Public Works and the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office.