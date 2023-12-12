Morrison youth rec leagues start in January

MORRISON — Morrison’s recreational services director is preparing for several upcoming youth activities.
Morrison Recreational Services Director Nathan Jacobs told the council during its regular meeting Monday night that youth wrestling will start Jan. 8 and youth basketball will begin Jan. 13. A new youth volleyball league is to start at the end of February.
In other business,
- the council on an 8-0 vote approved a pay request for the Heaton, Jackson and Cherry street projects. The council will pay $352,095 to Martin and Company Excavating.
- the council learned that the inaugural Turkey Trot on Nov. 25 raised more than $3,500 along with food items for the Morrison Food Pantry.
- the council learned that one of two open city police positions has been filled. Drew Misfeldt, of Erie, will begin as a Morrison police officer Jan. 2, Police Chief Pedro Valladares said.