Lutheran Social Services and the patrons of Books on First in Dixon over the past few years have teamed up for the Books for Babes campaign to provide at-risk children the gift of reading. There are still many names to be selected on the Christmas tree. Go to Books on First, 202 W. First St., by 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, to select a name. (Photo provided by Books on First)