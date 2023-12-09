December 09, 2023
Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Nov. 24-Dec. 1

By Shaw Local News Network
Sauk Valley property transfers

Sauk Valley property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Robert C. McEvoy to Jason Forster, one parcel on Penrose Road, Morrison, $50,000.

Mathew and Brooke E. Newman to Logan Wilde and Jessica Birkey, 8710 Kenton Road, Morrison, $133,900.

Garrett and Kathleen Karman to Anthony D. Scarpetta, 1204 12th Ave., Sterling, $70,000.

John and Diane Okland to Roy Stephen Watson, 3207 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, $137,500.

Stephen K. and Betty A. Snitchler to David Hess, 1207 E. 15th St., Sterling, $85,000.

Joseph Paschal to Lucas J. Myers, two parcels on Covell Road, Chadwick, $789,831.

Vernon and Grace Myers to Dallas and Kayleigh J. Jones, 711 Marsha Lane, Rock Falls, $179,000.

Terry E. and Penny S. Gallentine to Ryan P. Reyes and Melissa M. Schreiner, 28311 Knief Road, Rock Falls, $379,900.

Gary F. and Beth E. Milnes to Mitch and Leigh Milnes, 125 W. Main St., Morrison, $50,000.

Gerald W. and Janet M. Halpin to Randee L. Johnson, 106 Park Ave., Prophetstown, $121,000.

Edward J. Murphy Jr. to Leslie Neal, 812 Ave D, Sterling, $103,000.

Pamela A. Grismore and Douglas C. and Ronald A. Garrard to Jedediah Renkes, 502 Jenkran St., Unit 3, Morrison, $83,500.

Dan A. Soleta to Andre J. Toomer, 105 W, Railroad St., Prophetstown, $80,000.

Ruth Cowley LLC to Ric N Boad, also Ricnboad LLC, 1705 W. Fourth St., Sterling, $0.

Vamp LLC to AJKM Farms LLC, one parcel on Lincoln Road and Fulfs Road, Morrison, $1.8 million.

John F. and Sonya Phillips to Julie Rae Mennenga, 325 E. Second St., Rock Falls, $0.

Amy C. Gaulrapp to Kayleigh Ann Wolf, 1208 Mulnix St., Rock Falls, $85,000.

David L. and Ellen Kay Willey to Allen P. and Jessica A. Wade, 2005 11th Ave., Sterling, $175,000.

Katelyn Naftzger to Ricky L. Dettman, 302 S. Third Ave., Albany, $75,000.

Steven C. and Cindy K. Dyson to Katelyn Naftzger, 302 S. Third Ave., Albany, $60,000.

Betty J. Devries, formerly Dahlberg, to Kylyn Crandall, 4013 Anne St., Galt, $86,000.

Jamie L. and Heather E. Rieger to Isaac A. Garza, 1002 Griswold Ave., Sterling, $87,900.

Kurt J. Studnicki and Brian Carradus to Lewis Vaughn Jr., 2511 Sanborn St., Sterling, $149,000.

Carmen M. and Nancy M. Tornabene to Jamie and Heather Rieger, 1112 First Ave., Sterling, $149,000.

Carol J. Seidel to John W. and Ronda L. Smith, 1005 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $135,000.

Roman Properties LLC to Jaden M. Nielsen, 806 Jackson St., Prophetstown, $34,000.

John E. and Constance C. Fisk to Timothy Arlyn and Michelle A. Folkers, 23401 Holly Road, Sterling, $520,000.

Erik K. and Susan M. Gillespie to John and Sonya Phillips, 731 Lawrence Lane, Prophetstown, $129,000.

Quit claim deed

Steven W. Piercy to Angela D. Vankampen, 14905 Covell Road, Morrison, $0.

Trustees deeds

Richard C. Vandermyde Trust, Scott D. Vandermyde, trustee, to Vamp LLC, three parcels of farmland in Mt. Pleasant Township, $2,436,020.

William A. Olsson Trust, Frank Russell Olsson Trust and Ashley Kristina Olsson Trust to Steven J. and Betty E. Deneve, 7950 Felton Road, Prophetstown, $115,000.

Luke A. Ellicott Family Trust to Willard Craig Keesee, 1102 Cherry St., Albany, $155,000.

Rock River Housing Trust, Susan J. Spratt, trustee, to Heath D. Brainard, 308 Fourth Ave., Rock Falls, $89,900.

Executor’s deed

Bess M. Anselmo Estate to Crete L. Kingery, one parcel in Sterling Township, $0.

Deeds

Whiteside County clerk to DG Enterprises LLC and Xprop LLC, 807 W. 12th St., Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Donna Dorathy to Carrington Mortgage Services LLC, 2204 22nd Ave., Sterling, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Nicholas J. Stone to Josh Helfrich, 619 N. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $160,000.

Madison L. and Blake E. Brunson Armstrong to Nick and Ursula Sobottka, 1215 Brigadoon Drive, Dixon, $180,000.

Larry G. Setchell to David J. and Alice Verdugo, 511 E. Graham St., Dixon, $105,750.

Ronald and Julie Creager to Christopher Wasicki, one parcel on Hardanger Gate, Lee, $135,000.

John A. and Tina M. Glavac to Jonathan Alcantara, 1637 Melugins Grove Road, Steward, $385,000.

Deanne K. and Wayne T. Hoy to Brook Brown and James Flanery, 704 E. Second St., Dixon, $265,000.

Korina Jo and Holly Mueller to Thomas Leslie and Diane Sue Greenwood, 1111 state Route 52, Amboy, $265,000.

Susan Jane Erisman to Jesse J. Morris, 302 E. Whitney St., Franklin Grove, $80,000.

Agricultural Horizon XLV LLC to Rodney J. and Cynthia M. Rod, one parcel of farmland in Sublette Township, $84,645.

Mitchell G. and Emily A. Heitman to Roberta Coffee, 66 Prairie Drive, Sterling, $450,000.

Maura Harrison and Kenneth Green to Gavin R. Plock, 1099 Lost Nation Road, Dixon, $65,000.

BLDG Oceanside BK LLC and IRV Estates BK LLC to BLDG 1301 North Galena Avenue LLC, 1301 N. Galena Ave., Dixon (former Burger King), $0.

Christine M. Mini, Christopher and Gregory Mini, co-guardians, to Nickolas J. Wittenauer and Danielle M. Ledbetter, 801 W. Santee St., Sublette, $130,000.

Trustees deed

Bobby Joe Ward Jr. Trust, First National Bank in Amboy, trustee, to David Bajic, 705 W. Second St., Dixon, $39,000.

Sheriff’s deeds

Lee County Sheriff Clayton T. Whelan to city of Dixon, 601 College Ave, Dixon, $17,275.

Lee County Sheriff Clayton T. Whelan , Joe Mallard, Servis One Inc. and BSI Financial Services to Rex Lasson, 735 Washington Ave., Dixon, $32,781.

Deed

Realtax Developers LTD to Central Illinois Real Estate Holdings LLC Series SH1, 430 Washington Ave., Amboy, $8,177.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Bryan M. Roberson to Tyler J. Behrends and Morgan J. Shaw, 2655 E. state Route 72, Byron, $466,000.

Thomas and Debra Oracki to Cody Whitehead and Mike Hummemeier, 411 S. Oak Ave., Forreston, $186,500.

Fare Soldi LLC to Frances Olsen, 117 N. Main St., Creston, $183,000.

The late Richard S. Little by heirs AJ Homes LLC, to 3330 S Watertown Road, Oregon, $65,000.

Tony R. Zellers and Kim L. Serna to Daniel R. Hoffman, 1409 W. state Route 72, Byron, $236,000.

Margaret E. Rogers to Michelle M. Wilcox, 4942 and 4990 S. state Route 26, Polo, $195,000.

Ricker G. and Corrinne E. Bicker to Benjamin J. Hendricks, 310 E. River View Drive, Byron, $240,000.

Muhamet Ajvazi to Ed Hall, 506 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $80,000.

Robert L. and Kathleen E. Plaza to Luke A. Chernick and Mya E. Hildreth, 6187 N. Knoll Road, Davis Junction, $156,000.

Charles W. Middleton to Chelsea Erickson and Skyler Sarver, 103 E. South St., Creston, $8,000.

The late Victor J. Mercurio by heir to Michele S. Hopp, one parcel in Taylor Township, $0.

Thomas Hartnett III to Thomas Hartnett II, 851 N. 11th St., Rochelle, $61,360.

Matthew L. and Melissa N. Lance to Lucas J. and Katie L. Phillips, 7961 Bordeaux Drive, Grand Detour, $230,000.

Quit claim deed

Munteanu Holding LLC of Dixon to Oleg Gurevich, two parcels in Grand Detour Township, $0.

Trustees deeds

Trust 233, Chicago Title Land Trust Co., trustee, to Kickapoo Land LLC, two parcels in Rockvale Township, $1,553,814.

Wade-Wales Trust and the late H. Lucille Wales, Joyce Person, trustee, to Thomas A. and Kimberly A. Feary, 2794 S. Union Road, Polo, $238,624.

Executors deeds

Estate of Edward C. Giese and the late Edward C. Giese by executor to Paul L. and Twila M. Labay, 1220 S. Gale Road, Oregon, $290,000.

The late Robert F. Wesolowski by executor to Don K. and Barbara E. Koeller, 504 W. Fieldstone Court, Mt. Morris, $179,000.

Deeds in Trust

MCGP Farms Inc. to Justin and Lauren Wilhelms Trust, Justin and Lauren Wilhelms, trustees, one parcel in Flagg Township, $260,000.

Brian K. and Lori S. Smith to J and J Ebens Family Trust 818, Joseph J. and Julie A. Ebens, trustees, 204 Martin Ave., Oregon, $222,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

