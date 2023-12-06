SVM basketball notebook: Sterling, Rock Falls boys, Dixon girls off to strong starts

Sterling’s Andre Klaver drives to the hoop against Moline on Friday in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Sauk Valley area has been treated to some good basketball through the early part of season.

After less than a month, the Sterling boys are 6-1, the Rock Falls boys are 5-2 and the Dixon girls are 9-1.

Here’s what we’ve learned so far from the three area teams:

Sterling boys opens season with Strombom Tournament championship, six-game undefeated streak

The Golden Warriors lost a few key players to graduation in point guard JP Schilling, forward Kael Ryan and guard Kyle Billings, but they return a talented roster this year, led by a IBCA 3A all-state second-team pick in senior guard Andre Klaver and a IBCA 3A all-state third-team pick in power forward Lucas Austin.

Junior guard Nico Battaglia and junior power forward Maddux Osborn have stepped into expanded roles this season and really helped offset the offseason losses. Junior guard Kaedon Phillips, who served as the top reserve last year and started some games in 2022-23, has picked up where left off as a defensive stopper and secondary scorer in a full-time starting role. Senior forward Carter Chance has also stepped up as an important role player for the Golden Warriors.

Sterling’s 76-72 win Friday over reigning Class 4A state champion Moline is its most impressive win of the season so far. Now 6-1 following a 66-34 loss to Rock Island at home, the Golden Warriors will look to bounce back against a tough Quincy squad on the road Friday.

“So far, that’s the most competitive game we’ve played this year, and then Quincy’s going to be one of our biggest games of the year,” Battaglia said after the Moline game. “Since they were state champs last year, it kind of proves that we can beat whoever, and we’re just going to keep working at it and try to beat the best teams.”

Osborn also felt that Moline was Sterling’s toughest opponent so far, and he expects the schedule to remain tough as it gets deeper into Western Big 6 conference play.

“This season, yes, for sure [Moline is the best team we’ve faced]. Any conference game, of course, is tough,” Osborn said after the Moline game. “We played that tournament in Sycamore, it’s not as competitive as when you get in the Western Big 6.”

Dixon’s Hallie Williamson looks to put up a shot against Sycamore’s Kate Elsner Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dixon girls reload with all-new starting lineup

The Duchesses graduated all five starters from a season ago, but you wouldn’t know it from the way they’ve started this season. After opening its 2023-24 campaign with nine straight wins, Dixon lost its first game 40-31 to a good Sycamore team on Monday.

The new-look Duchesses are extremely balanced on offense and have good athleticism throughout their lineup. 6-foot junior forward Hallie Williamson gives Dixon some size and rebounding down low, senior forward Jessie Pitman adds rebounding and rim protection, freshman forward Ahmyrie McGowan is a defensive stalwart, and senior guard Katie Drew adds rebounding and playmaking as one of the team’s primary ball-handlers.

Sophomore guard Reese Dambman creates turnovers and scoring opportunities in transition, and sophomore guard Morgan Hargrave adds some outside shooting for the Duchesses.

Rock Falls’ Aydan Goff drives to the hoop against Sterling Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 at Rock Falls. (Alex T. Paschal)

Rock Falls boys picking up where it left off last season

After winning a Class 2A regional championship last season, Rock Falls may be ready to take another step in 2023-24.

Through seven games this year, the Rockets are 5-2 and averaging 64.3 points per game. Both of their losses this season have come against quality opponents (63-53 to 6-1 Sterling and 49-45 to 5-0 Rockridge).

Rock Falls doesn’t have a ton of size this year, but it has plenty of speed and tenacity on defense, and several players that can contribute double-digit points on any given night.

Junior guard Kuitim Heald and senior guards Aydan Goff and Gavin Sands are typically the main sources of 3-point shooting and scoring for the Rockets, but they’re not the only ones who can put the ball in the basket.

Senior forward Devin Tanton-DeJesus and junior guards Austin Castaneda and Ryken Howard can also shoulder the scoring load.