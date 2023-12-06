Exercise your brain with Wits Fitness brain exercises at CGH

STERLING – New Year’s resolution: Stimulate your brain and enhance cognitive function and memory.

Current research indicates that challenging the brain is one of several things you can do to improve your brain health as you age.

Register now for the free monthly CGH Wits Fitness brain exercise classes taught by University of Illinois Extension educator Kara Schweitzer. Sessions are from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month from Jan. 9 to Dec. 10, 2024. The classes are hosted by the CGH Health Foundation at 2600 N. Locust St., Sterling, in the Community Room.

Join any time throughout the year. Schweitzer will lead participants through interactive activities crafted to stimulate the brain. Regardless of age, whether you are young or old, it’s never too late to embark on a path of brain training.

The class is brought to you as part of the CGH Health Foundation Dementia Project, a multi-year effort focused on raising awareness about dementia. Register by calling CGH Dementia Navigator Beth Sterk at 815-625-4790 or 815-625-0400, ext. 3977, or email her at beth.sterk@cghmc.com.

For more information about the class, call Schweitzer at 815-632-3611 or email her at kara7@illinois.edu.