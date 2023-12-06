Dixon City Council: Food pantry donations needed

DIXON – The Dixon City Council learned Monday that donations are needed for the local food pantry.

“Our local food bank is really struggling right now for donations and to keep their shelves stocked,” council member Mary Oros said. “As the holidays get closer and as we know the prices of food have skyrocketed, I’d like to put a call out to our community.”

She is asking people to grab a couple extra items when out shopping and to check with the local food pantry to see what items are needed. The Dixon Community Food Pantry is located at 2001 W. Fourth St., Dixon, and can be reached at 815-288-4848.

In council action, the council unanimously approved the fiscal 2024 tax levy and the assessment of taxes, and an ordinance abating the tax levied for 2023 to pay debt service on $22.75 million taxable general obligation bonds.

The council also waived the formal bidding process and agreed to purchase a Kompress Process Learning Controlls/Human Machine Interface upgrade for the belt filter presses, and corresponding pumps and conveyors, for wastewater needs. The cost of the purchase is to not exceed $48,800. The items will be purchased from Komline Sanderson.