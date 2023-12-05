Sauk Valley’s ballots take shape for March 2024 primary election

Monday, Dec. 4, 2023 is the final day those seeking office can file in Lee County. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – Three Lee County officeholders, all Republicans, will run unopposed in their bids for reelection.

Circuit Clerk Amy Johnson, Coroner Jesse P. Partington and State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra will be unopposed in the March 19, 2024, primary election. No Democratic candidate filed to run in any of those three contests.

Twelve Republicans are running for county board seats in Lee County, including 11 incumbents. No Democrat is running for a county board seat in Lee County.

In Whiteside County, Coroner Joseph McDonald, a Democrat, is unopposed in his bid for reelection; no other candidate is listed in the Democratic or Republican race for coroner.

County Recorder Kendra Kophamer Bush, a Republican, also is running unopposed in the primary election. No Democrat is running for the seat.

Colleen Buckwalter, a Republican, is the only candidate on the primary ballot for state’s attorney, a position currently held by Terry Costello, who is not running for reelection. No Democratic candidate is seeking the candidacy.

Sue Scott, also a Republican, is the only candidate from either party on the ballot for the circuit clerk position. Current Circuit Clerk Sue Costello is not running for re-election.

Monday, Dec. 4, was the last day to file for primary election candidacy. Here is a list of candidates who have filed for office in Lee and Whiteside counties:

Lee County

Republican candidates

Circuit Clerk: Amy Johnson

Coroner: Jesse P. Partington

State’s Attorney: Charley Boonstra

County Board 1: Ronald Gascoigne (i), Michael Koppien (i), Paula Meyer

County Board 2: Reed Akre (i), Ali Huss (i), Katie White (i)

County Board 3: Keane Hudson (i), Nancy Naylor (i), Michael Pearson (i), Tom Wilson (i)

County Board 4: Dean Freil (i), Jack Skrogstad (i)

Precinct Committeeperson

Alto: Katie White

Amboy 03: Bradley Fritts

Amboy 1: James Hubbell

Dixon 02: Cynthia Adcock

Dixon 03: Edward Fritts

Dixon 04: Piper Grazulis

Dixon 05: Christina Carr

Dixon 08: Deborah DeLancey Devine, Nancy Naylor

Dixon 09: Aaron Arbuckle

Dixon 10: Karey Kastner

Dixon 11: David Fritts

Dixon 14: Christopher Harrison

Dixon 15: Clayton Whelan

Dixon 17: Jack Skrogstad

Franklin Grove 1: John Nicholson

Franklin Grove 2: Shantel Davis

Palmyra 02: Kevin Lalley

South Dixon: Angela Shippert

Willow Creek: Ali Huss

Democratic candidates

Precinct Committeeperson

Amboy 01: David McCarver

Dixon 04: Kathleen Heitzler

Dixon 07: Jill Portner

Dixon 11: Thomas Cartwright

Dixon 14: Diane Marsh

Franklin Grove 1: Barb Schwamberger

Nachusa: Michael Soto

Palmyra 01: Sarah Bingaman

Sublette: C. Amy Palmer

Whiteside County

Republican candidates

Circuit Clerk: Sue Scott

Recorder: Kendra Kophamer Bush

State’s Attorney: Colleen Buckwalter

County Board District 1: Michael J. Clark (i), Skip Dettman, Sally Douglas (i)

County Board District 2: Barry L. Cox (i), Daniel (Sam) Wancket (i), Brooke E. Pearson (i)

County Board District 3: Douglas Crandall (i), Rachel Crandall, Thomas Alex Williams (i), Martin Koster (i), Mark Hamilton (i)

Precinct Committeeperson

Fulton 2: John Prins

Genesee: Sally Douglas

Union Grove: Thomas Alex Williams

Hopkins 2: Kathie K. Donahue

Sterling 3: Jim Wise

Sterling 12: Michael J. Clark

Sterling 17: Kurt E. Glazier

Coloma 5: Linda Pennell

Coloma 8: Kristol Anderson

Albany: Haidee Mathews

Newton: Marci E. Bohnert

Montmorency 2: James A. Starr

Prophetstown 2: Douglas E. Crandall

Prophetstown 3: Jerri A. Robinson

Tampico: Gary L. Pearson

Democratic candidates

Coroner: Joseph P. McDonald

County Board District 1: Thomas L. Ausman (i), Owen Harrell, Chanda McDonnell, Fidencio Hooper-Campos

County Board District 2: Karen Nelson, Katherine Nelson

County Board District 3: Daniel Bitler (i)

Precinct Committeeperson

Mt. Pleasant 1: Craig A. Brady

Mt. Pleasant 2: Edward Allen Weeks Jr.

Sterling 1: Thomas L. Ausman

Sterling 7: Owen Harrell

Sterling 11: Catherine Clark

Sterling 12: James C. Duffy

Sterling 15: Robbie Niesen

Sterling 17: Fidencio Hooper-Campos

Coloma 6: Katherine A. Nelson

Coloma 10: Glenn C. Truesdell