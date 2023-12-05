Sauk Valley’s ballots take shape for March 2024 primary election

DIXON – Three Lee County officeholders, all Republicans, will run unopposed in their bids for reelection.
Circuit Clerk Amy Johnson, Coroner Jesse P. Partington and State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra will be unopposed in the March 19, 2024, primary election. No Democratic candidate filed to run in any of those three contests.
Twelve Republicans are running for county board seats in Lee County, including 11 incumbents. No Democrat is running for a county board seat in Lee County.
In Whiteside County, Coroner Joseph McDonald, a Democrat, is unopposed in his bid for reelection; no other candidate is listed in the Democratic or Republican race for coroner.
County Recorder Kendra Kophamer Bush, a Republican, also is running unopposed in the primary election. No Democrat is running for the seat.
Colleen Buckwalter, a Republican, is the only candidate on the primary ballot for state’s attorney, a position currently held by Terry Costello, who is not running for reelection. No Democratic candidate is seeking the candidacy.
Sue Scott, also a Republican, is the only candidate from either party on the ballot for the circuit clerk position. Current Circuit Clerk Sue Costello is not running for re-election.
Monday, Dec. 4, was the last day to file for primary election candidacy. Here is a list of candidates who have filed for office in Lee and Whiteside counties:
Lee County
Republican candidates
Circuit Clerk: Amy Johnson
Coroner: Jesse P. Partington
State’s Attorney: Charley Boonstra
County Board 1: Ronald Gascoigne (i), Michael Koppien (i), Paula Meyer
County Board 2: Reed Akre (i), Ali Huss (i), Katie White (i)
County Board 3: Keane Hudson (i), Nancy Naylor (i), Michael Pearson (i), Tom Wilson (i)
County Board 4: Dean Freil (i), Jack Skrogstad (i)
Precinct Committeeperson
Alto: Katie White
Amboy 03: Bradley Fritts
Amboy 1: James Hubbell
Dixon 02: Cynthia Adcock
Dixon 03: Edward Fritts
Dixon 04: Piper Grazulis
Dixon 05: Christina Carr
Dixon 08: Deborah DeLancey Devine, Nancy Naylor
Dixon 09: Aaron Arbuckle
Dixon 10: Karey Kastner
Dixon 11: David Fritts
Dixon 14: Christopher Harrison
Dixon 15: Clayton Whelan
Dixon 17: Jack Skrogstad
Franklin Grove 1: John Nicholson
Franklin Grove 2: Shantel Davis
Palmyra 02: Kevin Lalley
South Dixon: Angela Shippert
Willow Creek: Ali Huss
Democratic candidates
Precinct Committeeperson
Amboy 01: David McCarver
Dixon 04: Kathleen Heitzler
Dixon 07: Jill Portner
Dixon 11: Thomas Cartwright
Dixon 14: Diane Marsh
Franklin Grove 1: Barb Schwamberger
Nachusa: Michael Soto
Palmyra 01: Sarah Bingaman
Sublette: C. Amy Palmer
Whiteside County
Republican candidates
Circuit Clerk: Sue Scott
Recorder: Kendra Kophamer Bush
State’s Attorney: Colleen Buckwalter
County Board District 1: Michael J. Clark (i), Skip Dettman, Sally Douglas (i)
County Board District 2: Barry L. Cox (i), Daniel (Sam) Wancket (i), Brooke E. Pearson (i)
County Board District 3: Douglas Crandall (i), Rachel Crandall, Thomas Alex Williams (i), Martin Koster (i), Mark Hamilton (i)
Precinct Committeeperson
Fulton 2: John Prins
Genesee: Sally Douglas
Union Grove: Thomas Alex Williams
Hopkins 2: Kathie K. Donahue
Sterling 3: Jim Wise
Sterling 12: Michael J. Clark
Sterling 17: Kurt E. Glazier
Coloma 5: Linda Pennell
Coloma 8: Kristol Anderson
Albany: Haidee Mathews
Newton: Marci E. Bohnert
Montmorency 2: James A. Starr
Prophetstown 2: Douglas E. Crandall
Prophetstown 3: Jerri A. Robinson
Tampico: Gary L. Pearson
Democratic candidates
Coroner: Joseph P. McDonald
County Board District 1: Thomas L. Ausman (i), Owen Harrell, Chanda McDonnell, Fidencio Hooper-Campos
County Board District 2: Karen Nelson, Katherine Nelson
County Board District 3: Daniel Bitler (i)
Precinct Committeeperson
Mt. Pleasant 1: Craig A. Brady
Mt. Pleasant 2: Edward Allen Weeks Jr.
Sterling 1: Thomas L. Ausman
Sterling 7: Owen Harrell
Sterling 11: Catherine Clark
Sterling 12: James C. Duffy
Sterling 15: Robbie Niesen
Sterling 17: Fidencio Hooper-Campos
Coloma 6: Katherine A. Nelson
Coloma 10: Glenn C. Truesdell