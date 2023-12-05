Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for 10th annual Chamber Champion Award

STERLING –The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for an individual or group to receive the 2023 Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Champion Award.

The SVACC Chamber Champion Award will be given to an individual or group who “goes above and beyond” to improve the quality of life for the people of the Sauk Valley. This award recipient can be someone who has made an impact through their work as an individual, organization or business to make a positive difference in the community, either through volunteer efforts or outstanding contributions through their business efforts.

Prior recipients include Tim McNinch, John Gvodjak, Matt Prescott, the Rock River Hospice and Home Board of Directors, Carol Siefken, Church Women United, Dr. David Hellmich, Pam Martinez and Dr. Lauri Cortez.

To nominate, share in narrative form how this person/organization has positively affected the community and made the Sauk Valley area a better place to live and work through their efforts. Please provide examples of the nominee’s impact.

Nominations can also be completed online at https://bit.ly/3RkjjVG or via email at knoble@saukvalleyareachamber.com. Include the nominee’s contact information as well as contact information for the person submitting the nomination.

Please submit nominations by Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. The SVACC Champion Award will be presented at the 2024 Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner on Thursday, Jan. 25, at the McCormick Event Center. For more information, contact the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400