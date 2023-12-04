Triple P BBQ in Rock Falls closing Sunday

Where it all began: Shane Porter (left), his daughter Emma, then 5, and his wife Kayla with their Triple P BBQ trailer, which opened in August 2016 behind Wendy's in Dixon. The family business expanded, moving to a shared spot at Tin Roof Tavern in Sterling, then to its own spot in Rock Falls. Sadly, the restaurant is closing Dec. 10, Porter announced on its Facebook page. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

ROCK FALLS – Triple P BBQ is closing its doors for good on Sunday, Dec. 10, after nearly a decade in business, owner Shane Porter announced on the restaurant’s Facebook page Monday.

Triple P, which also did catering and put on charity special events, has been at its Rock Falls location, 3312 W. Rock Falls Road/U.S. Route 30, since October 2017.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the closing of Triple P BBQ,” Porter wrote.

“Living out my dream of BBQ has been an amazing experience and one that I never took for granted. This was not an easy decision, but it has been hard to sustain a healthy business due to the increase in food prices as well as the other economic struggles felt throughout businesses everywhere.”

Porter started the business simply barbecuing in his backyard in Polo, then began cooking in a certified kitchen, and then bought a food truck, which he opened in Dixon in August 2016.

He began to share space at what was then Tin Roof Tavern at 13464 Galt Road in Sterling in May 2017, but by that October, he opened his own restaurant in Rock Falls.

In October 2019, Porter also opened a location at 1600 Miller Road in Dixon; it closed earlier this year.