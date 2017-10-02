Musical cheers! Triple P BBQ takes over Long Shot’s spot; Tin Roof says it’s all for the bistro

Long Shot Sports Bar and Grill is no more. Monday, the bar and eatery opened under a new name: Triple P BBQ. Friday, the Tin Roof Tavern – where Triple BBQ had been located – becomes Tin Roof Bistro.

ROCK FALLS – It’s like a game of musical chairs – only with food, and drink and grown-up fun.

Long Shot Sports Bar and Grill is no more. Monday, the bar and eatery opened under a new name: Triple P BBQ.

Matt Prescott, who owns the building at 3312 W. Rock Falls Road/U.S. Route 30, is renting the space to Shane Porter, who moved his Triple P BBQ out of the Tin Roof Tavern at 13464 Galt Road in Sterling.

Friday, the Tin Roof Tavern becomes Tin Roof Bistro.

Got all that?

“We are looking forward to having Long Shot’s great reputation and their following,” Porter said. “We are going to be serving some of Long Shot’s menu and are excited for the potential with the new restaurant.”

For now, the hours are staying the same as Long Shot’s, and at least this week, the menu will stay the same, as well. Porter’s Triple P specialties – can’t you just smell the fried pie? – will join the culinary lineup this weekend.

Porter also has plans to remodel the space a bit, with work to take place in three phases, the first of which will begin in about 2 weeks.

All the work will be done after hours, though, “so we will be open the whole time,” Porter said

Triple P BBQ started off as a food truck in the summer of 2016, and moved into Tin Roof in May. His wife and co-owner, Kayla Porter, also caters.

He made the move from Tin Roof to take the business to yet another level, and venture out on his own, Porter said, in an amicable split with the Tin Roof owners.

“I had the opportunity to go to Long Shot, and I took advantage of it.”

As far as Tin Roof Tavern goes, owners Cam and Courtney Plotner will be opening Friday as the Tin Roof Bistro, featuring fresh sandwiches, wraps, salads, and desserts, along with the live music, slots, pool, arcade games and other tavern staples.

Check them both out

Triple P BBQ opened Monday at 3312 W. Rock Falls Road. Call 815- 625-7138 or find it on Facebook for a menu and more information.

Tin Roof Bistro is at 13464 Galt Road. Call 815-632-3589 or find it on Facebook for more information, including an entertainment lineup.