The American Legion Post 12, American Legion Auxiliary and the 40 & 8 donated to the Dixon Food Pantry. From left are Betty Kanzler, treasurer of the food pantry; Mike Barney, American Legion treasurer; Linda Wright, president of the Auxiliary; Jan Barton, treasurer of the Auxiliary; Josie Whaley, vice president of the food pantry; Carol Moss, vice president of the Auxiliary; and Dwight Moss, 40 & 8 Adjunt. (Photo provided by American Legion Post No. 12)