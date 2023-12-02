Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s holiday concert is Dec. 9

Brian Dollinger is the music director and conductor of the Clinton Symphony Orchestra. (Photo provided by the Clinton Symphony Orchestra)

CLINTON – The Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s annual “Holidays with the Symphony” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, in the Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School. The popular concert will feature well-known music and carols of the season.

The 50-piece orchestra of professional musicians from eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois is conducted by Brian Dollinger, now in his 16th season as music director. This is the orchestra’s 70th season.

Dollinger has chosen several medleys of songs for the occasion, including an arrangement of favorite tunes such as “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” “Have Yourself A Very Merry Christmas,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and “Frosty the Snowman.”

Another medley is of Christmas music from well-known movies.

Special features will include the overture to Handel’s “Messiah,” an arrangement titled “Midwinter Rose” by Clinton native Dana Calhoun, three of Leroy Anderson’s Christmas tunes including “Sleigh Ride” and a sing-along selection of carols.

A full listing of the program and descriptions of the music can be found on the orchestra’s website at www.clintonsymphony.org.

Tickets are available at the door. Adult admission is $20, and all students are admitted for free. Thanks to generous support from residents and local businesses, each student attending can sponsor an accompanying adult for half-price admission.

The concert marks the midway point of the orchestra’s indoor season, with a concert of chamber music in January, a family concert in February and the season finale in April.

A free outdoor pops concert will be scheduled in early June.