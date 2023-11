Actors Christina Corcoran (left), Rick Dustin, Rhylee Hinkle and Seth Megill rehearse Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 ahead of Polo Area Community Theater’s “The Game’s Afoot.” The show will be performed Dec 1 and 2 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Polo Area Community Theater will perform “The Game’s Afoot (Holmes for the Holidays)” Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Polo. The take on a classic Sherlock Holmes mystery will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Polo Town Hall.