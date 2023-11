(From left) Builders Club Adviser Brigitte Becker, Secretary Ellie Pazera, Vice President Carly Dallas, President Sophia Heitz, United Way Director Ashley Richter, and Kiwanis Club Sponsor Cindy Sambdman (Photo courtesy of Brigitte Becker)

DIXON – The Reagan Middle School Builders Club raised $500 for The United Way of Lee County by making and selling ghost pops during the last week of October.

Builders Club is the middle school branch of the Kiwanis family and includes students from sixth through eighth grades. The United Way of Lee County provides needed funding and support to 29 different local non-profit organizations.