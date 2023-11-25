Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Nov. 3-10

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Judith Anne Cain Estate, Tanner and Ryan Raab, Alison Meier and Richard C., Robert W. and Timothy D. Cain to Brad Long, 3311 B St., Rock Falls, $37,000.

Judy A. Tompkins to Denice M. Froiland, 3802 22nd Ave., Sterling, $236,000.

Maurice E. and Debra M. Brown to Boyd and Sally McFarren Trust, 605 Eighth Ave., Fulton, $130,000.

Kophamer Blean Property Management LLC Series IV to Nicholas John Workman, 107 W. Park St., Morrison, $55,500.

Diane VanLaningham, Don R. Wiemken Estate, Richard Weigle, Sheila Bender, Forest and Howard Wiemken, Christa Hicks, Doris Crews, and Denise, Don and Darrell Schommer to Christa Hicks, 1315 12th Ave., Sterling, $52,000.

Mary C. Bennett to Dennis M. Ripley, 1305 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $100,000.

Christine Morton Trust to Morrison Main Street Land Trust No. 1, one parcel on East 23rd Street, Sterling, $120,000.

Kurt J. Studnicki to Proximers LLC, 308 Sixth Ave., Rock Falls, $82,000.

Curtis J. and Sarah DeFrang to Calvin Laverne Rhodes, 410 E. Third St., Rock Falls, $62,000.

Prophetstown Good Samaritan Housing Inc. to Prophet Manor Affordable Senior Housing, 411 W. Second St., Prophetstown, $0.

United States Veterans Administration, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, to Rosa M. Velasquez, 502 W. Eighth St., Rock Falls, $40,000.

Quit claim deed

Donald Anderson to Andrew Knapp and Patrick Brown, 105 W. Second Ave., Lyndon, $0.

Trustees deed

Lois M. Vogel Family Trust to Daniel H. Wierenga, 423 Deerview Lane, Fulton, $0.

Executors deeds

Margrit E. Schneiderbauer Estate to Fourenuf Master Series LLC Series 2, 2109 E. 39th St., Sterling, $155,000.

Willis E. Sikkema Estate to William B. and Tracy A. Ebensberger, 11030 Albany Road, Erie, $42,000.

Deeds

Whiteside County sheriff and Ted Lenox to US Bank, 909 First Ave., Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County sheriff and Trisha M. Harden to Federal National Mortgage, 1805 19th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Timothy M. and Nicci S. Wright to Kristen M. Hilo and Gregory J. Hightower Jr., 1315 Tilton Park Drive, Dixon, $245,000.

Jeffrey S. Preston to William and Mary Ann Hine, 1701 W. River St., Dixon, $167,000.

Eileen C. Lauts and Bernadine Hittlet to David D. McCarver and Michael C. Rose, 404 E. Provost St., Amboy, $143,000.

Rosario Caruso to Timothy R. and Crystal O’Malley, 203 E. Short St., Amboy, $129,000.

PRL Title Trust, UMB Bank NA, trustee, Sally A. and William J. Dempsey Jr., 369 Water Front Drive, Dixon, $75,000.

Quit claim deed

Theresa A. Bivins to Lindsey R. Johnson, 2116 Peek Home Road, Dixon, $0.

Trustees deed

Neill Lee County Land Trust, Patricia Ehmen, trustee, to James H. and Paula F. Fischer, 1790 Baseline Road, La Moille, $8,000.

Executors deeds

Dale Mayfield and Tricia Stitzel to Debra R. George, 1419 W. Third St., Dixon, $105,500.

Randall L. Baker, Dustin P. and Angela C. Baker, co-executors, to Jacob Adcock, 1512 W. First St., Dixon, $57,500.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Regina M. Reynolds Trust, Regina M. Reynolds, trustee, to Burton C. and Lana M. Baker, 7870 N. Adeline Road, Leaf River and one parcel in Maryland Township, $715,000.

Kelsey and Dylan Schmitz to Stephanie Smith, 1039 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $218,000.

Diana L. Stienmetz to Glenda Sundberg, 600 N. Main St., Chana, $30,000.

Donald E. and Elizabeth A. Burlingham to Timothy Graden, 3601 N. Commerce St., Forreston, $13,500.

Emily Christy Torio Yolo to James S. and Chasity J. Wendel, 105 S. Fremont St., Creston, $173,500.

Sandra K. Laudon to Mariangeli Ortiz Nazario and Jan G. Cataquet Santiago, 817 N. Main St., Rochelle, $171,000.

Jessica M. and Jhony Sebastian and David J. Reed to Trista Statum, 407 N. Walnut Ave., Forreston, $107,000.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 3261 N. Silver Ridge Drive, Oregon, $0.

Estate of the late Edward F. Rasmussen to NJTC Investments-Flagg Road, 11522 E. Flagg Road, Rochelle, $80,000.

Brian R. and Amie Schelling to Adam J. and Dawn D. Schelling, 8015 W. White Eagle Road, Leaf River, $170,000.

Robert and Elizabeth Dearvil to Thomas C. and Rose M. Temple, 5980 E. state Route 64, Chana, $392,000.

Jarmila Benes to Robert and Elizabeth Dearvil, 327 W. Blackhawk Vista, Oregon, $228,000.

Jeffrey M. and Kimberly S. Bottomley to Charles W. and Kristine K. Clothier, 702 W. Fulton St., Polo, $200,000.

Nicholas E. and Crystal M. Foshe Henson to Chelsi B. McManus and Joshua W. Matson, 9509 N. Woodgate Lane, Byron, $398,000.

Sherry L. Murphy to Jacob L. and Ashley L. Scarbrough, 315 N. 14th St., Rochelle, $127,000.

James R. Stinnett and Stephanie A. Smith to Austin and Brooklyn Eckstein, 6748 S. Joanne Ave., Rochelle, $213,000.

Helen L. Wheeler to Jamie Diaz Ruiz, 606 S. Third St., Rochelle, $112,000.

Hickory Ridge III LLC to Sherry Murphy, one parcel in Flagg Township, $0.

Frank J. Fransen Jr. to Tracy Nason, 326 N. Lafayette St., Byron, $0.

Richard S. Schuler to Steven L. and Jean L. Noonkesser, 6652 W. Judson Road, Mt. Morris, $0.

Trustees deed

Elaine Fae Haak Revokable Trust 1, Farmers National Bank of Prophetstown, trustee, to Zachary and Emma Stull, 7470 S. Unity Road, Woosung, $138,750.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office