Sterling woman leads the charge to make Sterling a POW-MIA City

STERLING – Thanks to the efforts of one very proud veteran’s widow, Sterling is now a POW-MIA City.

Retired elementary school music teacher Judy Dennis’ late husband, Laurence E. Dennis Jr., served in the Army Air Force’s 8th Air Force 92nd Bomb Group during World War II.

Tech Sgt. Dennis was on his 23rd mission, flying in a B17 that was shot down over Norway after a raid on the mining town of Knaben on Sept. 6, 1943. He was captured by the Germans, and was a POW in the infamous Stalag 17B in Krems, Austria for a year and a half.

Laurence was a day before turning 97 when he died on Dec. 7, 2015, not quite two years after he and Judy wed on Dec. 14, 2013.

Laurence E. Dennis Jr.

In addition, a 19-year-old Sterling soldier missing in action for 69 years was laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery on May 17, 2019.

Cpl. John Krebs died in battle in Chochiwon, South Korea on July 11, 1950, but was listed as missing in action when he could not be accounted for after that battle. In December 2018, remains found in 1951 were identified as his.

Krebs was buried with military honors next to his twin brother, George, who died the same day, in the same battle. The brothers were members of Company L, 3rd Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.

Members of Illinois 2 Chapter of the Rolling Thunder motorcycle group, based in Wauconda, salute the casket of former MIA Army infantryman Cpl. John Krebs at his funeral in Calvary Cemetery on May 17, 2019. The nonprofit group’s primary mission is to bring POW/MIA soldiers back to their homes in the U.S.

Judy Dennis, who taught 35 years at Franklin, Lincoln and Jefferson schools, thinks that’s the kind of heroism and sacrifice that deserves to be recognized and remembered.

She asked the City Council to do so, and Monday, members agreed, unanimously approving a resolution designating Sterling a POW-MIA City.

The POW/MIA City designation is given by St.-Louis-based Jefferson Barracks POW/MIA Museum to cities that honor and recognize those who served in any branch of the military who were captured or who are missing in action, from any year and from any conflict.

Signs will be posted at the entrances to the city noting the designation.

The resolution

A RESOLUTION FOR THE CITY OF STERLING TO BECOME A POW-MIA CITY; RECOGNIZING THE CONTRIBUTIONS OF MEMBERS OF THE ARMED SERVICES WHO HAVE BEEN PRISONERS OF WAR OR WHO REMAIN MISSING IN ACTION

WHEREAS, recognizing the service of members from the various branches of the armed forces of the United States is very important; and

WHEREAS, over 140,000 American service members were captured and served time as prisoners of war according to the Department of Veterans Affairs; and

WHEREAS, over 81,500 American service members remain missing from World War 2, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Cold War, the Gulf Wars, and other conflicts according to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency; and

WHEREAS, it is important to recognize those who were prisoners of war or who remain missing; and

WHEREAS, the adoption of a resolution by the City of Sterling City Council supporting becoming a POW-MIA City; and

\WHEREAS, the City of Sterling desires to become a POW-MIA City;

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF STERLING, WHITESIDE COUNTY, ILLINOIS,

Section 1. The City of Sterling recognizes the contributions and sacrifice of these service members who were prisoners of war or who remain missing.

Section 2. Ongoing efforts to recognize the service and sacrifice of these service members are important to maintain and continue.

Section 3. The City of Sterling desires to become a POW-MIA City.

Passed by the Mayor and the City Council of the City of Sterling on the 20th day of November 2023.